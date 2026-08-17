US-Iran War: Secret Oil Shipments Through Hormuz May Be Keeping Prices In Check

Oil Tankers Keep Moving Through Hormuz

As per the report, it is difficult to analyse the amount of oil being transited from the Strait of Hormuz because the operation is covert. Tankers are bypassing the conflict zone by utilising automatic identification system transponder manipulation. Vessels routinely turn off their electronic trackers in a practice known as going dark. Crews simultaneously conduct ship-to-ship transfers at sea. These tactics successfully obscure both the origin and final destination of the crude oil cargos.