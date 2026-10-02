Senior journalist and peace activist Jatin Desai explained the choice of city in historical terms. “Mumbai has a historic past and a strong connection with Mahatma Gandhi. It was here in Mumbai (then Bombay) that Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement on August 9, 1942, at Gawalia Tank, now called August Kranti Maidan,” Desai said. On Thursday, the CJP also declared that the protest would be held in other major cities including Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru and Ranchi.