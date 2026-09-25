As Pressure On Gyanesh Kumar Mounts, How Are Election Commission Members Removed?

The Procedure, Step by Step

The removal process borrows directly from Article 124 of the Constitution and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, which together lay down a multi-stage quasi-judicial procedure. It begins with a notice of motion, which can be introduced in either House of Parliament, provided it is signed by at least 100 members if brought in the Lok Sabha, or at least 50 members if brought in the Rajya Sabha. The notice must then be admitted by the presiding officer — the Speaker in the Lok Sabha or the Chairman in the Rajya Sabha — who examines it and decides whether to allow it to proceed. This is a discretionary gatekeeping stage, as seen in April, when both notices against Gyanesh Kumar were turned down at this very step, with the presiding officers citing their powers under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act.