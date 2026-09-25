Jay Meena Makes History With India’s First-Ever Asian Games Soft Tennis Medal

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Jay Meena scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever medal in soft tennis, claiming bronze in the men’s singles event. The 26-year-old battled through a hip problem during his semifinal against Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka before losing 4-2, but had already secured a medal with a thrilling quarter-final victory over the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit. Meena, competing at his third Asian Games, also expressed hope that his historic achievement would bring greater recognition and support to soft tennis in India.

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India at Asian Games 2026 Jay Meena soft tennis bronze medal
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India at Asian Games 2026 Jay Meena soft tennis bronze medal
Indian soft tennis athlete Jay Meena being welcomed upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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India at Asian Games 2026 Jay Meena soft tennis bronze medal winner
Indian soft tennis athlete Jay Meena being welcomed upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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India at Asian Games 2026 Jay Meena soft tennis bronze medal
Indian soft tennis athlete Jay Meena being welcomed upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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India at Asian Games 2026 Jay Meena soft tennis bronze medal
India's Jay Meena celebrates during a soft tennis match at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Meena secured India's first ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, fetching a bronze after losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semifinals on Wednesday. | Photo: PTI
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India at Asian Games 2026 Jay Meena soft tennis bronze medal
India's Jay Meena poses for photographs at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Meena secured India's first ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, fetching a bronze after losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semifinals on Wednesday. | Photo: PTI

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