Jay Meena Makes History With India’s First-Ever Asian Games Soft Tennis Medal

P Photo Webdesk 25 September 2026 3:20 pm Published at: 25 September 2026 3:10 pm Updated on:

Jay Meena scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever medal in soft tennis, claiming bronze in the men’s singles event. The 26-year-old battled through a hip problem during his semifinal against Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka before losing 4-2, but had already secured a medal with a thrilling quarter-final victory over the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit. Meena, competing at his third Asian Games, also expressed hope that his historic achievement would bring greater recognition and support to soft tennis in India.