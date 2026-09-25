Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Team India Sweat It Out In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of WI Series

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 September 2026 2:45 pm

India’s star duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were spotted gearing up for the first ODI against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The rest of the squad was also hard at work in the nets. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill was seen putting in long hours with the bat, as featured in a post on the BCCI’s X handle. India will host West Indies for an eight-match white-ball series in September and October 2026, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour begins with the first ODI on September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.