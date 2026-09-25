Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Team India Sweat It Out In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of WI Series

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India’s star duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were spotted gearing up for the first ODI against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The rest of the squad was also hard at work in the nets. Meanwhile, skipper Shubman Gill was seen putting in long hours with the bat, as featured in a post on the BCCI’s X handle. India will host West Indies for an eight-match white-ball series in September and October 2026, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour begins with the first ODI on September 27 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Shubman Gill
The India ODI captain Shubman Gill prepares in the nets ahead of the West Indies series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma returns to the Indian team after a long gap as he sweats it out in the nets. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Virat Kohli
Fresh from a break, Virat Kohli steps out to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Virat Kohli in conversation with Ruturaj Gaikwad
Virat Kohli in conversation with Ruturaj Gaikwad during the net session ahead of the West Indies ODI series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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KL Rahul
Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul sprints during the practice session. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Indian all-rounder, bowls during the practice session in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the ODI series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the practice session in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the ODI series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav attempts to catch a ball during the practice session ahead of the ODI series. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Prasidh Krishna
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Gurnoor Brar
Gurnoor Brar in action during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Mohammed Siraj
Veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj bowls during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Auqib Nabi
Auqib Nabi in the middle of his run-up during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal practices during the Indian team's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir in conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI
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Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Mohammed Siraj during India's net session ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo: X/@BCCI

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