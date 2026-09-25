Shooting Gold! Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Power India To Top Spot In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India ended its wait for a second gold medal at the Asian Games as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinched the top prize in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event. The Indian duo dominated the medal round, finishing with 484.6 points to beat South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo, who scored 478.0. Suruchi, born in Jhajjar, Haryana, began shooting at 13 after initially taking up wrestling and has since emerged as one of India’s leading 10m air pistol shooters, winning three successive ISSF World Cup golds in 2025 before claiming another title in Munich this year. Kamaljeet, from Rewari, switched to shooting in 2019 after an injury ended his track and field journey and overcame financial difficulties to build his career. He won 50m pistol gold at the 2023 ISSF Junior World Championships before moving into senior competition.

image Prefer on Google
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event final highlights
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
1/9
Asian Games 10m air pistol Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal
India’s Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
2/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event final medal podium
India’s Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, centre, Korea's Hong Suhyeon and Choo Gaeun, left, Iran'sGolkhandan Vahid and Rostamiyen Haniyeh after winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medal respectively in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
3/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event final
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
4/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event final highlights
India’s Suruchi Singh, second right, and Kamaljeet, second left, celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
5/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team final Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet
India’s Suruchi Singh, right, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
6/9
10m air pistol -India’s Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal
India’s Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet celebrate after winning Gold medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
7/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed Suruchi Singh, and Kamaljeet
India’s Suruchi Singh, left, and Kamaljeet compete in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final shooting match in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
8/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event final highlights-Kamaljeet
India’s Kamaljeet competes in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final shooting match in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
9/9
India at Asian Games 10m air pistol mixed team event final highlights-Suruchi Singh
India’s Suruchi Singh during the 10 meter air pistol mixed team final shooting match in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories