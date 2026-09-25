Shooting Gold! Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Power India To Top Spot In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 September 2026 12:50 pm

India ended its wait for a second gold medal at the Asian Games as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinched the top prize in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event. The Indian duo dominated the medal round, finishing with 484.6 points to beat South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo, who scored 478.0. Suruchi, born in Jhajjar, Haryana, began shooting at 13 after initially taking up wrestling and has since emerged as one of India’s leading 10m air pistol shooters, winning three successive ISSF World Cup golds in 2025 before claiming another title in Munich this year. Kamaljeet, from Rewari, switched to shooting in 2019 after an injury ended his track and field journey and overcame financial difficulties to build his career. He won 50m pistol gold at the 2023 ISSF Junior World Championships before moving into senior competition.