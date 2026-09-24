Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates: India Eyes Medals In Shooting, Canoe Sprint, Athletics And Badminton

Welcome to the live coverage of India's Day 7 at the Asian Games 2026. India's medal campaign hits the ground running with a power-packed morning across shooting and canoe sprint. The shooting contingent takes center stage early as Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh lock in for the 10m air pistol mixed team event, followed closely by the elite rifle trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, and Niraj Kumar tackling the rigorous men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification and subsequent medal rounds. Simultaneously, the waters will witness fierce competition as direct podium hopefuls dive into action. Prasanna Kumar CS and Prohit Baroi power through the men’s kayak double 500m semifinals, while Megha Pradeep and L Neha Devi chase glory in the women’s canoe double 500m. Adding to the medal rush, the formidable women's kayak four crew led by Khwairakpam Dhanamajuri Devi straight-line into a high-stakes Final A showdown. Get live updates of India's events and medals with us.

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