5,500 Children, 400 Anganwadis: How A Payment Dispute Halted Milk Supply In Gujarat

The same fragility around payments for perishable nutrition supplies has surfaced well beyond Gujarat in recent years: Karnataka's supply of milk powder under its Matrupoorna scheme was halted for eight months in 2023 over funding and stock issues; West Bengal anganwadi workers said in 2026 that they had gone without funds for eggs and vegetables since June, forcing many to buy supplies on personal credit; and Jharkhand's anganwadi centres reported similar months-long funding gaps, with local shopkeepers refusing further credit once workers could no longer guarantee repayment.