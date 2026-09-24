5,500 Children, 400 Anganwadis: How A Payment Dispute Halted Milk Supply In Gujarat

Around 5,500 children at nearly 400 Vadodara anganwadi centres reportedly went without fortified Sanjeevani milk for about a week after a payment dispute.
The disruption exposed how the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana's multi-tier supply chain depends on timely bill certification, fund releases and payments to dairy suppliers.
Similar payment-related disruptions in anganwadi nutrition supplies have been reported in other states, highlighting vulnerabilities in the last-mile delivery of child nutrition programmes.
For about a week, roughly 5,500 children across some 400 government anganwadi centres in Vadodara went without their daily dose of fortified "Sanjeevani" milk — not because of a supply shortage or a policy change, but because of an unresolved bill.
The disruption, according to an Indian Express report, arose from a payment dispute between the local Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) administration and Amul, and meant that one of the most basic nutrition guarantees for young children in a major city stopped functioning.
What Happened In Vadodara?
The report flagged disruptions at anganwadi centres across the city in receiving their daily supply of fortified, flavoured "Sanjeevani" milk for roughly a week. The centres affected fall under the administrative control of VMC's ICDS branch, which runs the city's anganwadi network on behalf of Gujarat's Women and Child Development Department.
At the root of the disruption was a dispute over payments owed to the milk supplier, a routine administrative matter that nonetheless proved enough to halt deliveries across the entire city.
How Does The Anganwadi Milk Supply Chain Actually Work?
The milk itself is supplied under Gujarat's Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana, launched in pilot form in 2009 across six tribal districts and since expanded to cover roughly 20 districts, around 12,000 schools and 16,000 anganwadis statewide, providing fortified, flavoured milk to children and pregnant and lactating women through the state's cooperative dairy network.
Structurally, the chain runs across several layers: the state's Women and Child Development Department sets policy and releases funding; local implementing bodies — municipal corporations such as VMC in cities, district panchayats in rural areas — administer the anganwadi centres on the ground and are responsible for certifying and clearing the dairy cooperative's bills; and the cooperative itself, part of the wider Amul-affiliated network, supplies milk on the basis of that ongoing payment relationship.
Why Can A Small Billing Dispute Interrupt An Entire Nutrition Service?
Fresh milk is not a commodity that can simply be stockpiled against future disputes — dairy cooperatives produce and supply it against short, rolling payment cycles rather than holding large reserves on credit. That leaves little slack in the system: when a local implementing body's certification or payment to the cooperative is delayed or contested, the supplier has limited room to keep extending deliveries on trust.
A single unresolved bill between two administrative layers can therefore freeze a service that, on paper, is backed by a much larger and well-established state funding stream because the actual point of failure sits in a narrow, localised payment relationship rather than in the scheme's overall budget.
Who Bears The Financial And Administrative Responsibility?
Gujarat's Women and Child Development Department owns the scheme and provides its funding, but day-to-day implementation in urban centres like Vadodara falls to the municipal corporation's ICDS branch, which is responsible for the local administrative work of certifying deliveries and clearing supplier bills.
The milk is supplied by a regional dairy cooperative operating under the state's broader cooperative dairy federation structure. In practice, this means the continuity of a state-funded child welfare entitlement depends heavily on a municipal body's internal bill-processing efficiency and its coordination with state-level fund releases — a structure that diffuses accountability across state, municipal and cooperative-dairy tiers, making it unclear, in a dispute like Vadodara's, exactly which link should be held responsible for a lapse.
Does This Vulnerability Exist Elsewhere In Gujarat's Network?
Vadodara's episode fits into a wider pattern of strain documented across Gujarat's anganwadi system. A 2024 Comptroller and Auditor General report and subsequent reporting have flagged chronic infrastructure gaps, staffing shortages and administrative neglect across the state's Integrated Child Development Services programme, with some centres found locked or underused.
The same fragility around payments for perishable nutrition supplies has surfaced well beyond Gujarat in recent years: Karnataka's supply of milk powder under its Matrupoorna scheme was halted for eight months in 2023 over funding and stock issues; West Bengal anganwadi workers said in 2026 that they had gone without funds for eggs and vegetables since June, forcing many to buy supplies on personal credit; and Jharkhand's anganwadi centres reported similar months-long funding gaps, with local shopkeepers refusing further credit once workers could no longer guarantee repayment.
Vadodara's week-long disruption looks, in that light, less like an isolated local hiccup and more like a recurring failure mode built into how India's frontline nutrition schemes handle the last mile of paying for fresh, perishable supplies.