The Paradise X Review: Nani’s Film Opens To Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Nani’s The Paradise released worldwide on Thursday and drew divided reactions from paid premieres and opening-day shows.
Viewers praised Nani’s screen presence, the visuals, action sequences and the interval block.
Criticism focused on the screenplay, editing, second half and the film’s emotional impact.
Nani’s The Paradise arrived in theatres worldwide on Thursday (September 24), and the first wave of reactions from paid premieres and opening-day shows has been split, with praise for the film’s scale and criticism of its writing. The Telugu action drama is directed by Srikanth Odela and reunites him with Nani after Dasara.
The Paradise X review
Posts on X (formerly Twitter) remained divided through the morning, with viewers applauding Nani’s screen presence, the visuals, the action pieces and the interval block, while others criticised the screenplay, editing and second half.
The background score drew a mixed response. While many praised Anirudh Ravichander’s BGM and considered it a key strength, others described it as loud, repetitive and ineffective in the film’s bigger moments.
Have a look at the reactions here.
One user wrote, "If U Think Toxic is Bad Then Paradise is New Dad. Makers Said Paradise Will be the Avatar of Telugu Cinema I want to add one more line: Paradise is the Titanic of Telugu Cinema Sidha Audience ko Le Doobegi. It's a Revenge Story With Audience (sic)."
Another wrote, "Direction is all over the place. Unconvincing action choreography. Emotions aren’t connecting at all; you feel almost nothing. Extremely poor sound mixing; dialogues from Raghav Juyal aren’t clear. Torturous first half, some things aren’t connecting well in story (sic)."
One called it a "disappointing watch! Weak screenplay, messy editing, too much violence & unwanted scenes. Nani’s wrong script selection. Second half is a complete letdown. Kayadu wasted, Anirudh’s music unimpressive, no emotional connect & a terrible climax. Totally a waste of time. Scrap film!
The Paradise story and cast
The period drama is set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad. It follows the story of a marginalised tribe, deprived of their fundamental rights and facing social discrimination. In the time of oppression, Jadal, a fierce tribal leader, comes as the saviour to win back long-denied dignity, rights and freedom.
The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles.