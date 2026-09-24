Roshibina Devi Naorem Completes Asian Games Hat-Trick With Wushu Silver

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Roshibina Devi Naorem secured silver in the women’s Sanda 60kg event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-2 to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the gold-medal bout. The Manipuri wushu star produced a strong campaign in Nagoya, beating Macao’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals and Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semifinals before her final defeat. The medal marked Roshibina’s third consecutive Asian Games podium finish, following bronze at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023, making her the first Indian wushu athlete to win medals at three successive editions of the Games. Her achievement came after a difficult selection process, having initially missed out on the Indian squad before being brought in as a replacement following Divyanshi Choudhary’s injury.

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Asian Games 2026 Women’s 60kg Wushu final Roshibina Devi Naorem highlights
India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem holds the silver medal after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. She lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, 0-2. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Women’s 60kg Wushu final medal winners
From left, India’s silver medallist Roshibina Devi Naorem, China's gold medallist Zhang Xiaoyu, and others during the medal ceremony at the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Women’s 60kg Wushu final Roshibina Devi Naorem_
Nagoya: India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem holds the silver medal after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Roshibina Devi Wushu medal pictures
India’s silver medallist Roshibina Devi Naorem, left, and China's gold medallist Zhang Xiaoyu during the medal ceremony after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Naorem Roshibina Devi images
India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem holds the silver medal after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Roshibina Devi silver medal 2026
India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem gestures during the medal ceremony after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. She lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, 0-2, and won the silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Roshibina Devi Wushu 60kg final images
India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem shows the silver medal after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indian women Wushu players medal gallery
India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem gestures during the medal ceremony after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. She lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, 0-2, and won the silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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