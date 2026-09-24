Roshibina Devi Naorem Completes Asian Games Hat-Trick With Wushu Silver
Roshibina Devi Naorem secured silver in the women’s Sanda 60kg event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-2 to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the gold-medal bout. The Manipuri wushu star produced a strong campaign in Nagoya, beating Macao’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals and Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semifinals before her final defeat. The medal marked Roshibina’s third consecutive Asian Games podium finish, following bronze at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023, making her the first Indian wushu athlete to win medals at three successive editions of the Games. Her achievement came after a difficult selection process, having initially missed out on the Indian squad before being brought in as a replacement following Divyanshi Choudhary’s injury.
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