Roshibina Devi Naorem Completes Asian Games Hat-Trick With Wushu Silver

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 24 September 2026 1:01 pm

Roshibina Devi Naorem secured silver in the women’s Sanda 60kg event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-2 to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the gold-medal bout. The Manipuri wushu star produced a strong campaign in Nagoya, beating Macao’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinals and Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 in the semifinals before her final defeat. The medal marked Roshibina’s third consecutive Asian Games podium finish, following bronze at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023, making her the first Indian wushu athlete to win medals at three successive editions of the Games. Her achievement came after a difficult selection process, having initially missed out on the Indian squad before being brought in as a replacement following Divyanshi Choudhary’s injury.