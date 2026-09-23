'Like We Did in the Asia Cup': Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Issues Huge Warning For India Ahead Of Asian Games 2026

Mike Hesson said India are the benchmark in white-ball cricket and Pakistan must catch up
Pakistan begin their Asian Games campaign in the quarter-final on September 28 against the winners of Pool B
Pool B includes Hong Kong, Oman and Malaysia
Pakistan still have a long way to go before they can match India in white-ball cricket, head coach Mike Hesson said on Wednesday, with the Asian Games men’s cricket competition due to start on Thursday in Japan. India’s men have won consecutive T20 World Cups and will defend their Asian Games title.
India and Pakistan have never met in men’s cricket at the Asian Games but could face each other in the semi-final on October 1 in Nagoya, Times of India reported. Hesson made the remarks in Karachi before Pakistan’s departure for Japan.
"India are the benchmark in terms of white ball cricket at the moment and our challenge is to catch up to that," Hesson said.
Pakistan’s Recent Record
Results since Hesson took charge in May last year show Pakistan have lost to India three times in the 2025 Asia Cup and once at this year’s Twenty20 World Cup.
Asia Cup Reference
"We are certainly preparing as best we can and if we get an opportunity to play (India) we will certainly put them under pressure like we did in the final of the Asia Cup," Hesson said.
He was referring to last year’s Asia Cup final in Dubai.
Path To Semifinal
Pakistan will begin their campaign in the quarter-final on September 28 against the winners of Pool B. Pool B includes Hong Kong, Oman and Malaysia.
Hesson said Pakistan must focus on getting through the early stages before thinking about a possible semi-final against India.
"There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and being able to play in the semi-final for both sides (Pakistan and India), so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves," Hesson said.
Pakistan’s Medal Drought
Pakistan have yet to win an Asian Games cricket medal. They lost the bronze medal match in 2010 and 2023, and did not participate in the 2014 edition.