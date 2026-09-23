Root Retires From Professional Cricket, Sudden Announcement To End Career Shocks Fans

Glamorgan batter Billy Root will retire from top-flight cricket at the end of the 2026 season
The 34-year-old scored nearly 5,000 runs and helped the club win the 2024 One-Day Cup during his seven seasons.
Director of cricket Mark Wallace praised his consistency, professionalism, and impact in big moments
Billy Root is calling time on his top-flight cricket career. The 34-year-old Glamorgan veteran has announced he will hang up his boots at the conclusion of the 2026 season, following long-serving teammate Colin Ingram into retirement.
Root moved to the Welsh county from Nottinghamshire in 2019, cementing his place as a dependable anchor in the side. Over seven seasons and 67 appearances, he amassed nearly 5,000 runs for Glamorgan, highlighted by seven centuries—including a memorable double hundred at Northampton.
Beyond his red-ball contributions, the left-hander played a pivotal role in white-ball cricket, helping inspire Glamorgan to a memorable 2024 One-Day Cup title, the club's second triumph in three years.
"Billy has been a hugely important part of Glamorgan over the last seven seasons. His professionalism, his consistency, and his ability to perform in big moments have made him a key figure in our squad. He is admired by team-mates and staff alike, and his contribution to our recent white-ball success cannot be overstated."
Root, the younger brother of England batting great Joe Root, has featured in two County Championship Division One matches so far in 2026 as he enters the final stretch of his professional career.