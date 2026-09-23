Root Retires From Professional Cricket, Sudden Announcement To End Career Shocks Fans

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Root will retire from top-flight cricket at the end of the 2026 season after seven successful years with Glamorgan. During his tenure, the 34-year-old amassed nearly 5,000 runs and played a pivotal role in securing the club's 2024 One-Day Cup title

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Billy Root Retirement Glamorgan County Championships 2026 England
Billy Root will retire from top-flight cricket at the end of the 2026 season. Photo: GlamCricket/X
Summary of this article

  • Glamorgan batter Billy Root will retire from top-flight cricket at the end of the 2026 season

  • The 34-year-old scored nearly 5,000 runs and helped the club win the 2024 One-Day Cup during his seven seasons.

  • Director of cricket Mark Wallace praised his consistency, professionalism, and impact in big moments

Billy Root is calling time on his top-flight cricket career. The 34-year-old Glamorgan veteran has announced he will hang up his boots at the conclusion of the 2026 season, following long-serving teammate Colin Ingram into retirement.

Root moved to the Welsh county from Nottinghamshire in 2019, cementing his place as a dependable anchor in the side. Over seven seasons and 67 appearances, he amassed nearly 5,000 runs for Glamorgan, highlighted by seven centuries—including a memorable double hundred at Northampton.

Beyond his red-ball contributions, the left-hander played a pivotal role in white-ball cricket, helping inspire Glamorgan to a memorable 2024 One-Day Cup title, the club's second triumph in three years.

Also Read: Joe Root Does It Again! England Star Batter Joins Kohli After Another Tendulkar Record Falls

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace paid tribute to the departing batter's influence:

"Billy has been a hugely important part of Glamorgan over the last seven seasons. His professionalism, his consistency, and his ability to perform in big moments have made him a key figure in our squad. He is admired by team-mates and staff alike, and his contribution to our recent white-ball success cannot be overstated."

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England batter Joe Root during the England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Chester-le-Street - ECB
England's captain Joe Root gestures in the field on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
England's captain Joe Root bats during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
England's captain Joe Root bats during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Root, the younger brother of England batting great Joe Root, has featured in two County Championship Division One matches so far in 2026 as he enters the final stretch of his professional career.

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