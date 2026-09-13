Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar As England Complete Pakistan Whitewash

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 13 September 2026 7:00 am

Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the most Test fifties, reaching 69 during England's eight-wicket win over Pakistan at Edgbaston. Root also became the first batter to score more than 1,000 Test runs at the venue as England completed a 3-0 series sweep

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 13 September 2026 7:00 am

England's captain Joe Root gestures in the field on day two of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland