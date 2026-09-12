Sunderland Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Sunderland host Arsenal in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light
The match kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13
The fixture is being billed as the Granit Xhaka derby, with the former Arsenal midfielder now playing for Sunderland
Sunderland will host Arsenal in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, 13 September, with the fixture being billed as the "Granit Xhaka derby".
The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13, with Arsenal looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign after recording five wins from five in all competitions, while Sunderland will aim to build on their recent form.
Arsenal come into the fixture on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 Champions League win over Napoli in Naples. The victory extended their 100 per cent start to the campaign, with Arsenal also looking to continue their strong away record.
The Gunners have won all five of their competitive matches this season and currently sit second in the Premier League.
Sunderland, meanwhile, have made a positive start following their return to the top flight. Regis Le Bris' side have collected four points from their first three Premier League matches, beating Fulham 1-0, losing 2-1 to Ipswich Town and drawing 1-1 with Brentford.
They also defeated Hull City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup to progress to the fourth round.
Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in this fixture last season, with Brian Brobbey scoring a late equaliser. Arsenal, however, remain unbeaten in their recent Premier League meetings with Sunderland and will be looking to continue their strong record against the Black Cats.
All You Need To Know About Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match
When and Where Will the Premier League Match Between Sunderland and Arsenal Take Place?
The Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal will be played at the Stadium of Light, with the match scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13.
What Time Will the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Start?
The Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match in India?
The Premier League 2026/27 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
How Can Fans Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Online in India?
Fans can stream the Premier League 2026/27 matches live on JioHotstar in India.
Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal
Sunderland: Robin Roefs; Nordi Mukiele, Dan Ballard, Kevin Danso, Reinildo Mandava; Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki; Nilson Angulo, Enzo Le Fee, Malick Fofana; Brian Brobbey.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs Sunderland
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Christos Tzolis; Kai Havertz.