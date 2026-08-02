Sunderland Vs Wrexham Live Streaming, Club Friendly 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Match?

The fixture serves as a key test for Sunderland's Premier League return and Wrexham's upcoming EFL Championship campaign
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Meunier miss today's pre-season friendly due to extended rest.
Both managers, Régis Le Bris and Phil Parkinson, will heavily rotate their squads
Sunderland face Wrexham today in an intriguing pre-season club friendly at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, as both clubs fine-tune their squads for the upcoming English football season.
Both teams enter this fixture with distinct pre-season goals. For Sunderland, the objective is centered on building tactical readiness and Premier League adaptation, ensuring their squad depth is thoroughly tested following recent matches against sides like York City and Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Wrexham—under their established management framework—are using this high-profile test to build momentum and match sharpness ahead of a demanding EFL Championship campaign, having already picked up notable summer results against the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United.
Wrexham's recent surge has been nothing short of remarkable, highlighted by their historic back-to-back promotions that have rapidly propelled the Welsh club through the English football pyramid. This incredible rise now sets the stage for them to test their mettle against top-tier opposition as they prepare for life in the second tier.
As managers Régis Le Bris (Sunderland) and Phil Parkinson (Wrexham) look to manage player workloads and evaluate emerging talent, a number of exciting youngsters and fringe options—such as Sunderland's rising academy prospects and Wrexham's developing developmental pool—are expected to feature prominently to counter the physical intensity of the fixture.
Both squads are likely to mix experienced campaigners with these promising prospects across the 90 minutes to ensure adequate rest and competitive exposure.
Key established players expected to feature or guide their respective sides include figures like Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore, and George Dobson for Wrexham, alongside Sunderland's core group—featuring established figures and returning options like Enzo Le Fée, Chris Rigg, and Luke O'Nien—looking to cement starting berths ahead of the competitive kick-off.
Both clubs are carefully managing the availability of players returning late from international commitments or carrying minor pre-season fatigue.
Team News
In terms of injuries and team news, both camps are keeping their cards close to their chest while monitoring minor fitness niggles typical of the rigorous summer schedule. Neither side has reported any long-term catastrophic casualties, but managers are expected to field heavily rotated XIs across both halves to safeguard full fitness and protect players from unnecessary strain ahead of their respective league openers.
Granit Xhaka and summer signing Thomas Meunier will miss today's fixture, having been left behind due to extended rest following their international involvement in the World Cup knockout stages.
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Meunier miss today's pre-season friendly between Sunderland and Wrexham at Subaru Park due to extended rest.
Both managers, Régis Le Bris and Phil Parkinson, will heavily rotate their squads, blending experienced players with promising youngsters.
The fixture serves as a key tactical test for Sunderland's Premier League return and Wrexham's upcoming EFL Championship campaign
Where will the Sunderland Vs Wrexham Club Friendly be played?
Sunderland and Wrexham meet in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.
When will the Sunderland Vs Wrexham Club Friendly be played?
Sunderland and Wrexham match has a scheduled start time of 9:30 PM IST on August 02.
Where to watch the Sunderland Vs Wrexham Club Friendly?
The SAFC Live or Wrexham AFC Live channels will provide the live telecast of the Sunderland Vs Wrexham Club Friendly 2026.