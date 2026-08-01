Outlook Explains | Why Maharashtra's Hotel Industry Has Turned To Modi And Fadnavis Over The FDA Crackdown

Maharashtra's hotel associations have urged PM Modi and CM Fadnavis to review the FDA's enforcement practices, citing due process concerns.
The dispute centres on whether the Maharashtra FDA is following the procedures laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The row highlights the challenge of balancing consumer safety with procedural fairness during food safety enforcement.
A row over food safety inspections in Maharashtra has escalated beyond state regulators, with three leading hospitality associations seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Their objection is not to stricter food safety inspections, but to what they describe as the Maharashtra FDA's failure to follow the due process laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.
They argue that while unsafe food must invite swift action, businesses should not face licence suspensions or public naming without being given an opportunity to respond, except where there is an immediate risk to public health. According to The Indian Express, the industry has urged both the Centre and the Maharashtra government to review the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent enforcement measures and ensure that statutory safeguards are followed.
The dispute raises a broader question about how food safety laws should be enforced. Regulators have a duty to act against unhygienic kitchens and other violations that threaten consumer health, but the FSSA also lays down procedures that govern how action should be taken against food business operators. The disagreement goes beyond inspections. It raises questions about whether enforcement can remain effective while also protecting the legal rights of businesses, particularly when regulatory action can have lasting commercial and reputational consequences.
Why have hotel bodies approached Modi and Fadnavis?
The representation has been submitted jointly by the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) (HRAWI), the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR). Together, they represent a large section of India's organised hospitality industry.
According to Indian Express, the associations have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), requesting a review of the Maharashtra FDA's recent enforcement practices. They have also questioned a compliance order issued by the regulator in June, arguing that parts of it go beyond the framework established under the FSSA.
The associations say they support stringent action against businesses that compromise public health. However, they argue that enforcement should distinguish between establishments that pose an immediate food safety risk and those that can rectify deficiencies through the statutory compliance process. They have also urged the government to engage with stakeholders before introducing measures that affect the wider hospitality sector.
What triggered Maharashtra's FDA crackdown?
The Maharashtra FDA has intensified inspections across restaurants, hotels, cloud kitchens and other food businesses as part of a broader drive to improve compliance with food safety standards. Inspectors have examined hygiene conditions, food storage, kitchen practices, licensing requirements and adherence to FSSAI regulations.
The enforcement drive has resulted in inspections across several districts, with action taken against establishments found violating food safety norms. In some instances, the regulator has suspended licences and publicly shared the names and inspection findings of businesses. According to The Times of India, the FDA has defended its approach, saying the objective is to improve compliance and protect consumers from unsafe food.
The associations, however, argue that the manner of enforcement has become the central issue. They contend that public disclosure and punitive action before the completion of statutory procedures can cause irreversible damage to businesses, even where deficiencies are later corrected or regulatory decisions are challenged. That disagreement over where regulatory action ends and statutory due process begins is at the heart of the current dispute.
What does the Food Safety Act say about due process?
Much of the hospitality industry's case rests on the procedures set out under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. Section 32 of the Act empowers a Designated Officer to issue an Improvement Notice if a food business operator fails to comply with food safety requirements. The notice must identify the alleged non-compliance, specify the corrective measures required and provide a reasonable period for the business to address the deficiencies.
If the operator fails to comply within the prescribed time, the Designated Officer may suspend the licence after giving the business an opportunity to be heard. Continued non-compliance can lead to cancellation of the licence, while the Act also provides a right of appeal before the Commissioner of Food Safety. The industry argues that these safeguards are intended to ensure that regulatory action follows a transparent legal process rather than immediate punitive measures.
The Act also provides for emergency action where food poses an immediate risk to public health, allowing regulators to intervene without first completing the standard improvement process. These emergency powers are distinct from the routine enforcement process that begins with an Improvement Notice. In such cases, regulators have wider powers to prevent unsafe food from reaching consumers. The current dispute, therefore, is not over whether the FDA can take urgent action, but whether those emergency powers are being applied in situations where the law instead envisages corrective action and procedural safeguards.
Why are restaurants objecting to public naming?
The second major point of disagreement concerns the Maharashtra FDA's practice of publicly identifying establishments during inspections. According to The Indian Express, hospitality associations have objected to the publication of restaurant names, photographs and videos before legal proceedings are complete.
The industry argues that reputational damage begins the moment an establishment is publicly associated with food safety violations. Even if deficiencies are later rectified or enforcement decisions are overturned, businesses may struggle to regain customer confidence. The associations also argue that many establishments employ large numbers of workers, meaning prolonged closures or loss of business can affect employees and suppliers as well.
Regulators, however, contend that transparency serves a public purpose. Making inspection findings public can alert consumers to hygiene concerns and encourage businesses to maintain higher standards. From the FDA's perspective, public disclosure is part of ensuring accountability in a sector directly linked to public health.
Consumer safety vs procedural fairness
The Maharashtra dispute reflects a wider challenge in food regulation: balancing swift enforcement with legal safeguards.
There is little disagreement that regulators should act firmly against businesses serving unsafe food. Consumers rely on authorities to identify health risks, remove unsafe products from circulation and ensure that food establishments comply with prescribed standards. Delayed action in cases involving contamination or unhygienic practices could expose the public to avoidable risks.
Equally, businesses argue that enforcement should remain consistent with the procedures established by Parliament. They contend that distinguishing between serious health hazards and less severe compliance lapses is essential to maintaining confidence in the regulatory system. Following due process, they say, does not weaken food safety enforcement; rather, it helps ensure that regulatory action is fair, proportionate and capable of withstanding legal scrutiny.
The industry's representations are now before the Centre and the Maharashtra government, while the legal questions surrounding the FDA's enforcement approach may also be tested through the courts. Whatever the outcome, the dispute is likely to shape how food safety regulators across India balance consumer protection with procedural fairness.