Outlook Explains | Why Maharashtra's Hotel Industry Has Turned To Modi And Fadnavis Over The FDA Crackdown

The Act also provides for emergency action where food poses an immediate risk to public health, allowing regulators to intervene without first completing the standard improvement process. These emergency powers are distinct from the routine enforcement process that begins with an Improvement Notice. In such cases, regulators have wider powers to prevent unsafe food from reaching consumers. The current dispute, therefore, is not over whether the FDA can take urgent action, but whether those emergency powers are being applied in situations where the law instead envisages corrective action and procedural safeguards.