Broad Peak Avalanche Kills Four; Nirmal Purja Among Six Missing

Four climbers are confirmed dead and six others remain missing after an avalanche swept away a 10-member expedition on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Veteran mountaineer Nirmal Purja is among those missing.
The avalanche struck at an altitude of 7,000 metres at 9 AM local time on Thursday. The entire team was caught in the snowfall during their summit push, the Alpine Club of Pakistan stated, according to an India Today report.
Broad Peak stands at 8,051 metres in the Karakoram range near K2. It is recognised as the 12th-highest mountain globally and remains one of the most challenging ascents for high-altitude climbers.
Search And Rescue Operations
Rescue operations have commenced using two Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters. Poor weather continues to hamper the recovery efforts and poses severe operational constraints in the mountainous terrain.
GPS coordinates received from the trapped climbers indicate the avalanche pushed the group nearly 1,000 metres downhill. The Alpine Club of Pakistan also expressed concern that some local high-altitude porters might have been caught in the avalanche.
Alpine Club of Pakistan President Major General Irfan Arshad said that rescuers have recovered four bodies so far. Two of the deceased are identified as Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy and Nepal's Pur Bahadur Gurung. The remaining two bodies await official identification.
The missing climbers include Nepal's Purja, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa. Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan, Wang Zhong of China and Mallory Geis of the United States are also unaccounted for.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan is coordinating with government authorities to support the operation.
The Alpine Club of Pakistan stated: "Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions."
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Amjad Hussain Advocate has directed relevant departments to remain on high alert. He instructed them to coordinate with the Pakistan Army to accelerate the response.
Nirmal Purja
Purja, 43, is widely regarded as one of the world's leading high-altitude mountaineers. He previously served in Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines' Special Boat Service before transitioning to a full-time expedition guide.
He gained international prominence in 2019 after scaling all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in six months and six days under his "Project Possible" campaign. He also participated in the first successful winter ascent of K2 alongside nine other Nepali climbers in 2021.
Nepal's Tourism Minister Khadak Prasad Paudel confirmed the government is actively monitoring the situation.
Paudel said in a social media post: "Deeply concerned by the reports of an avalanche and the loss of contact with Nirmal Purja 'Nims Dai' and fellow Nepali climbers in Pakistan."
Paudel added: "We are in regular contact with the Pakistani authorities and receiving updates on the situation. Our thoughts are with the climbers and their families. We remain hopeful for their safe return."