Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About 2015 NEET Paper Leak: ‘Had To Sacrifice Everything’

Manushi Chhillar has reflected on one of the most difficult chapters of her life, opening up about how the 2015 NEET paper leak forced her to prepare for the medical entrance examination all over again. Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's YouTube talk show All About Her, the actor and former medical student revisited the emotional impact of the cancelled exam and explained how the experience reshaped her perspective on burnout, privilege and resilience. Her remarks come days after nationwide discussions around the recent NEET paper leak protests.