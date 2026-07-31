Vijay's Jana Nayagan Screenings Halted In Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Row Protests

Jana Nayagan hit the theatres on July 23 and has been screening successfully across the country. But screenings of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan have been halted across Karnataka. The cancellations follow escalating protests triggered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) water release directive. Theatres cancelled shows as a precautionary measure, while pro-Kannada groups caused disruptions at some cinemas in Mandya, as per a report in India Today.