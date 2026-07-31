Vijay's Jana Nayagan Screenings Halted In Karnataka Amid Cauvery Water Row Protests

Theatres across Karnataka halted screenings of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan due to escalating Cauvery water dispute protests.
Pro-Kannada activists disrupted theatres in Mandya and forced Bengaluru's Sampige Theatre to cancel shows and remove promotional posters.
The Cauvery Water Management Authority directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, sparking local outrage.
Jana Nayagan hit the theatres on July 23 and has been screening successfully across the country. But screenings of actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan have been halted across Karnataka. The cancellations follow escalating protests triggered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) water release directive. Theatres cancelled shows as a precautionary measure, while pro-Kannada groups caused disruptions at some cinemas in Mandya, as per a report in India Today.
Theatres face disruptions
Bengaluru's Sampige Theatre cancelled all scheduled shows. Staff removed Vijay's posters or covered them to prevent untoward incidents. Srirampura Police tightened security, increased patrolling and deployed more police officers in localities of Tamil-speaking population. In Mandya, pro-Kannada activists took down promotional banners of Jana Nayagan and caused a ruckus in theatres.
Water dispute escalates
The CWMA upheld a recommendation from the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. It has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. Farmer groups and Kannada organisations have opposed the order, arguing that Karnataka faces a water shortage and releasing water harms local farmers.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the state government will appeal the CWMA directive. Tamil Nadu Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Friday that the state will approach the Supreme Court to secure its share.
The Karnataka Film Chamber will have a meeting to discuss the impact of the cancellations on the film industry.
Jana Nayagan has earned over Rs 260 crore globally in eight days. The halt of shows in Karnataka will affect the business of the film as the stated is one of the major contributors in business apart from Tamil Nadu.
The political action drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.