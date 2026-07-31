Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Earns Over Rs 260 Crore Globally

Jana Nayagan box office: Thalapathy Vijay's swansong hit the screens on July 23. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The political action drama has witnessed a significant drop since Day 6, and on Day 8, the collections dropped further, seeing a 34.8% drop from Day 7's earnings. It has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India and the Rs 260 crore milestone globally in its first eight days of release.