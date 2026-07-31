Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay's Film Earns Over Rs 260 Crore Globally

Jana Nayagan, starring actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, surpassed the Rs 260-crore milestone worldwide.
The film collected over Rs 150 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.
Domestic earnings saw a sharp weekday decline, dropping to a single-day low of Rs 3.98 crore on Day 8.
Jana Nayagan box office: Thalapathy Vijay's swansong hit the screens on July 23. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The political action drama has witnessed a significant drop since Day 6, and on Day 8, the collections dropped further, seeing a 34.8% drop from Day 7's earnings. It has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India and the Rs 260 crore milestone globally in its first eight days of release.
Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 8
According to Sacnilk, On Day 8 (second Thursday), the India nett earnings dropped to Rs 3.98 crore. The India nett collection stands at Rs 153.48 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026.
Weekday collection slump
The domestic box office trajectory displays a stark contrast between a strong opening weekend and a steep weekday decline. Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore, registering one of the biggest openings of 2026. Collections fell by over 50% on Day 2 to Rs 21.15 crore.
A weekend recovery followed. The movie earned Rs 28.90 crore on Saturday (Day 3) and peaked at Rs 32 crore on Sunday (Day 4).
However, the momentum failed to hold. Monday (Day 5) saw collections crash by 66.7% to Rs 10.65 crore. The downward trend continued with Rs 8 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.10 crore on Day 7.
By Day 8, the earnings of Rs 3.98 crore marked a nearly 35% drop from Wednesday. The film was screened in 5,496 shows across the country with an overall occupancy of 16.9%.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.
The film follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay) transforming a timid girl named Viji (Baiju) into a fearless young woman who joins the Indian Army. During this process, he confronts his past enemy, John Himmler (Deol).
Before its release, the film faced clearance delays from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).