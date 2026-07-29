Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 240 Crore Mark Globally

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan serves as the final film of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay before he transitioned to full-time politics.
The film's worldwide gross has crossed Rs 240 crore within six days of its theatrical release.
On Day 6, the movie recorded an India nett collection of Rs 8 crore, marking a 24.9 per cent decline from its Day 5 earnings.
Jana Nayagan box office collection: Vijay's film experienced a weekday slowdown. On Day 6 (Tuesday), the film witnessed a 24.9 % drop from Day 5. It registered an India nett collection of Rs 8 crore. Its worldwide gross stands at Rs 246.07 crore within six days of its release and is currently nearing the Rs 250 crore milestone.
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6
According to Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs 8 crore in India across 10,413 shows, marking its first single-digit earning since release.
A language breakdown shows the Tamil version earned Rs 6.15 crore. The Hindi edition secured Rs 1.25 crore, while Telugu screenings contributed only Rs 60 lakhs.
Overall theatre occupancy on the first Tuesday registered at 25.73 %. Evening shows drew better footfall than morning screenings. Overseas markets added another Rs 3 crore during the sixth day.
Cumulative box office
The total India nett collection of Jana Nayagan currently stands at Rs 143.40 crore. The domestic India gross has reached Rs 167.57 crore, and total overseas gross is Rs 78.50 crore in six days.
The film opened at Rs 42.70 crore and collected Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2. Earnings rose over the weekend with Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3 and Rs 32 crore on Day 4. Collections dropped to Rs 10.65 crore on Day 5.
It was initially slated for a January release but faced delays due to clearance issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film before he ventured into full-time politics.
It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.