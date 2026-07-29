Rishab Shetty To Receive Leadership in Cinema Award At IFFM 2026

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty will receive the prestigious Leadership in Cinema Award at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
The award recognises Shetty's contribution to redefining contemporary Indian storytelling globally with culturally authentic and artistically ambitious narratives.
Shetty expressed deep gratitude, stating that storytelling is his way of celebrating Indian culture and heritage with global audiences.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will confer its Leadership in Cinema Award upon actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty at its 17th edition. Shetty will attend IFFM 2026 as one of the festival's marquee guests.
Festival organisers stated the prize honours visionaries who reshape modern Indian storytelling globally by promoting bold, culturally genuine and deeply rooted narratives.
Rishab Shetty to be honoured with global recognition
The Leadership in Cinema Award ranks among IFFM's top accolades. It honours creators who leave a lasting imprint on movies and society. Past recipients include several prominent figures from the Indian film industry, placing Shetty in elite company.
"I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world. I look forward to being in Melbourne and celebrating the incredible diversity and strength of Indian cinema with fellow filmmakers and audiences," Shetty said in a statement.
Rishab Shetty's contribution to Indian cinema
Shetty established himself as a distinct cinematic voice through the Kantara franchise. The films are rooted in the traditions, folklore and spiritual heritage of coastal Karnataka.
He combines myth, faith, environmental themes and human feelings into striking visual narratives. This technique proves that deeply localised narratives can attract a global audience.
On the work front, Shetty will star as the Maratha emperor in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh.
About IFFM
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 is scheduled to take place from August 13 to August 23, with screenings, panels, masterclasses, and cultural events. The event will also celebrate the best work in Indian cinema and digital streaming platforms from the previous year with an award ceremony.