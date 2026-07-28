Rekha To Receive Excellence in Cinema Award At IFFM 2026, To Attend Special Screening Of Umrao Jaan

Rekha will attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 as its Guest of Honour.
She is also attending the festival for a special screening of her iconic film Umrao Jaan, which remains among the finest in Indian cinema.
The festival will also honour Rekha with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.
Veteran actress Rekha will attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 as Guest of Honour. She will also hoist the Indian Flag in Melbourne. The cinema icon will also be presented with the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award, celebrating her unparalleled body of work, performances, and extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema spanning over five decades.
Rekha to be honoured with Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026
While speaking on the honour, Rekha said, “Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving.”
She added, “Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work.”
To hoist National Flag at IFFM
The 71-year-old star will hoist the Indian National Flag in Melbourne on August 15, commemorating India's 79th Independence Day.
The festival's annual flag-hoisting ceremony was previously led by iconic personalities, including late Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ramcharan and filmmaker Karan Johar,
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will take place from August 13 to 23 August 2026, will bring together some of the finest voices from the Indian film industry, while celebrating stories and artists.