Michelle Williams-Starrer, A Place In Hell, Pushed To 2027

The official synopsis states, “A cutthroat criminal defense attorney (five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams), on the verge of making partner, sees her ambitions upended when a younger lawyer (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is brought in to replace her. As rivalry escalates into a battle for control, the two women push one another to dangerous extremes.” The film has shone serious commercial potential after encouraging test screenings. There’s been a swell of positive response to Jones’ and Williams’ fierce turns.