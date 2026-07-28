Michelle Williams-Starrer, A Place In Hell, Pushed To 2027

A Place In Hell has been postponed to a April 2027 release.
Chloe Domont's Neon-backed thriller was earlier slated for a Christmas 2026 release.
The thriller stars Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott.
Neon has postponed the Chloe Domont-directed A Place in Hell, pushing it from a Christmas Day release to April 23, 2027. Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, which Neon recently bought after it was left without a distributor, is said to be Neon's leading contender. A massive campaigning is supposed to follow.
Back in 2023, Netflix had a chart-topping hit with Domont’s Fair Play, starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor. The erotic Wall Street thriller premiered at Sundance to rave reviews before being acquired by the streamer for $20 million. Domont’s new film was acquired by Neon shortly after production wrapped.
The official synopsis states, “A cutthroat criminal defense attorney (five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams), on the verge of making partner, sees her ambitions upended when a younger lawyer (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is brought in to replace her. As rivalry escalates into a battle for control, the two women push one another to dangerous extremes.” The film has shone serious commercial potential after encouraging test screenings. There’s been a swell of positive response to Jones’ and Williams’ fierce turns.
A Place In Hell Early Glimpse
Andrew Scott, Danny Huston, Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, Kyle Mooney, Dani Oliveros, and Esther McGregor round out the ensemble cast of A Place in Hell. Neon rolled out for-the-room footage in April at CinemaCon, the annual exhibition industry conference in Las Vegas. Edgar-Jones has a memorable moment in the footage when she declares, “I’m not just going to replace you, Rebecca. I’m going to destroy your fucking life.”
Domont helmed A Place in Hell from her own script for the film
Rian Johnson’s T-Street (Knives Out) and MCR (Saltburn) produce. Neon also has Chloe Okuno’s Brides and Osgood Perkins' The Young People, all currently expected to hit theaters in fall 2026.