Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Boxer Faces Brit In Men's 60kg RO16

Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin Siwach takes on William Hewitt (England) in men's 60lg Round of 16 bout. Catch the updates from the boxing fight on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland right here

Welcome to today's live coverage of Indian boxer Sachin Siwach's Round of 16 bout against William Hewitt in the men's 60kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday, July 27. Indian boxer had safely secured his passage into the round of 16 in the men's 60kg lightweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday (July 25) by beating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, Siwach won by a 4-1 split decision. Catch the updates from the boxing fight on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland right here

LIVE UPDATES

27 Jul 2026, 05:00:44 pm IST Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 2 Sachin appears significantly more composed now, having won round 1, and he steps away from Hewitt, luring the Englishman in before skillfully countering him. This performance from Sachin is much improved, and once again, the referees score it, 4-1 in favor of the Indian.



27 Jul 2026, 04:59:07 pm IST Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1 The Englishman begins quickly and effectively. He delivers several swift combinations, pushing Sachin onto the defensive. Although Sachin attempts to deliver some stronger strikes towards the end, Hewitt's speed appears to have overwhelmed him in the early stages. However, those late powerful punches seem to have swayed the judges in his favor, resulting in a score of 4-1 for Sachin in round 1.

27 Jul 2026, 04:41:41 pm IST Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin Siwach's Glory Pre-CWG Entering the tournament as one of the primary medal contenders following his gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he defeated Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kazakhstan, the 26-year-old Haryana boxer lived up to expectations in a tense opening bout.