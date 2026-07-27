Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Boxer Faces Brit In Men's 60kg RO16

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Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin Siwach takes on William Hewitt (England) in men's 60lg Round of 16 bout. Catch the updates from the boxing fight on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland right here

Commonwealth Games Live Day 3 India At CWG Updates
Sachin Siwach wins his bout against Keoma Al-Ahmadieh. CWG
Welcome to today's live coverage of Indian boxer Sachin Siwach's Round of 16 bout against William Hewitt in the men's 60kg category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday, July 27. Indian boxer had safely secured his passage into the round of 16 in the men's 60kg lightweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday (July 25) by beating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh, Siwach won by a 4-1 split decision. Catch the updates from the boxing fight on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland right here
LIVE UPDATES

Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 2

Sachin appears significantly more composed now, having won round 1, and he steps away from Hewitt, luring the Englishman in before skillfully countering him. This performance from Sachin is much improved, and once again, the referees score it, 4-1 in favor of the Indian.

Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Round 1

The Englishman begins quickly and effectively. He delivers several swift combinations, pushing Sachin onto the defensive. Although Sachin attempts to deliver some stronger strikes towards the end, Hewitt's speed appears to have overwhelmed him in the early stages. However, those late powerful punches seem to have swayed the judges in his favor, resulting in a score of 4-1 for Sachin in round 1.

Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Sachin Siwach's Glory Pre-CWG

Entering the tournament as one of the primary medal contenders following his gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals, where he defeated Paris 2024 silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kazakhstan, the 26-year-old Haryana boxer lived up to expectations in a tense opening bout.

Sachin Siwach Vs William Hewitt Live, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!

Greetings and welcome back! We are excited to bring you another live blog featuring India's prominent boxer Sachin Siwach, who will compete in the men's 60kg round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Stay tuned for live updates, lift-by-lift coverage, results, and all the significant moments from Glasgow.

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