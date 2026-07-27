Gyaneshwari Yadav LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Weightlifter Eyes Gold Medal In Women's 53kg Final

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Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Catch all the live updates from Gyaneshwari Yadav's Women's 53kg Final (medal event) on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland

Gyaneshwari Yadav
Gyaneshwari Yadav at the Asian Weightlifting C'ships 2026. X
Hello and welcome to today's coverage as we could witness history as weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav enters the arena to snatch a gold medal in the Women's 53kg Final (medal event) to be held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland. Saikhom Mirabai had earlier snatched gold at the women's 48kg event, so all the burden will be on Yadav to deliver the goods. Catch all the live updates from Gyaneshwari Yadav's Women's 53kg Final (medal event) on Monday, July 27, at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland
LIVE UPDATES

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Lifter In Second

Onome Didih successfully lifts 93kg, establishing a significant advantage in the clean and jerk. Gyaneshwari (88kg) is second.

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND's Second Lift Is Good

Gyaneshwari sets a new Games record in the 53kg category, effortlessly lifting 88kg, which now puts pressure on Didih, who still has two lifts remaining. However, Onome Didih lifts 90kg!

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Lifts Well

Gyaneshwari’s moment at the bar has finally arrived. She displays an impressive calmness, lifting the 82kg with ease, then releasing the weight, offering a small bow, and walking back. Throughout the lift, her facial expressions remain mostly unchanged. At this point, she is in second place, just behind Canada’s Rebeka Groulx, who managed to lift 83kg. Gyaneshwari is set to attempt 83kg next, which positions her to finish the snatch in at least second place. She is in second, not first, because Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih has yet to perform her first lift, having registered a weight of 85kg.

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Coming Up Soon

Loa Dika Toua, the remarkable weightlifter from Papua New Guinea, now 42 years old, has become the first competitor to be eliminated from the women's 53kg category. She was the Commonwealth Games champion during the last event held in Glasgow in 2014, but unfortunately, she was unable to find her rhythm today.

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway

Gyaneshwari Yadav is currently in action. She begins her lift at a weight of 83kg, which is 13kg heavier than the opening lifter of the day, Kim Lagana from Malta.

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Prior To CWG

Gyaneshwari enters the CWG with some medals in her kitty. She had won two medals in the 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar. Gyaneshwari won silver in the snatch section before clinching overall bronze in the event with a combined lift of 194kg.

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