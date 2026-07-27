Gyaneshwari Yadav LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Weightlifter Eyes Gold Medal In Women's 53kg Final

Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Lifter In Second
Onome Didih successfully lifts 93kg, establishing a significant advantage in the clean and jerk. Gyaneshwari (88kg) is second.
Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND's Second Lift Is Good
Gyaneshwari sets a new Games record in the 53kg category, effortlessly lifting 88kg, which now puts pressure on Didih, who still has two lifts remaining. However, Onome Didih lifts 90kg!
Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Lifts Well
Gyaneshwari’s moment at the bar has finally arrived. She displays an impressive calmness, lifting the 82kg with ease, then releasing the weight, offering a small bow, and walking back. Throughout the lift, her facial expressions remain mostly unchanged. At this point, she is in second place, just behind Canada’s Rebeka Groulx, who managed to lift 83kg. Gyaneshwari is set to attempt 83kg next, which positions her to finish the snatch in at least second place. She is in second, not first, because Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih has yet to perform her first lift, having registered a weight of 85kg.
Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: IND Coming Up Soon
Loa Dika Toua, the remarkable weightlifter from Papua New Guinea, now 42 years old, has become the first competitor to be eliminated from the women's 53kg category. She was the Commonwealth Games champion during the last event held in Glasgow in 2014, but unfortunately, she was unable to find her rhythm today.
Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Action Underway
Gyaneshwari Yadav is currently in action. She begins her lift at a weight of 83kg, which is 13kg heavier than the opening lifter of the day, Kim Lagana from Malta.
Gyaneshwari Yadav Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Prior To CWG
Gyaneshwari enters the CWG with some medals in her kitty. She had won two medals in the 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar. Gyaneshwari won silver in the snatch section before clinching overall bronze in the event with a combined lift of 194kg.