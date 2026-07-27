Gyaneshwari Yadav LIVE Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Weightlifter Eyes Gold Medal In Women's 53kg Final

Gyaneshwari’s moment at the bar has finally arrived. She displays an impressive calmness, lifting the 82kg with ease, then releasing the weight, offering a small bow, and walking back. Throughout the lift, her facial expressions remain mostly unchanged. At this point, she is in second place, just behind Canada’s Rebeka Groulx, who managed to lift 83kg. Gyaneshwari is set to attempt 83kg next, which positions her to finish the snatch in at least second place. She is in second, not first, because Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih has yet to perform her first lift, having registered a weight of 85kg.