Nitin Gadkari Can Sue Meta And X Over AI Deepfakes: What The Bombay HC Order Means

Bombay High Court allowed Nitin Gadkari to sue Meta, X, Google and others over alleged AI deepfakes.
Gadkari says the content falsely links him to the E20 fuel programme and financial gains.
He seeks removal of the posts and an injunction against their further circulation.
The Bombay High Court has permitted Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to initiate a civil defamation suit against Meta Platforms, X Corp, Google LLC and others over allegedly manipulated videos and artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes connecting him to the ethanol-blended fuel controversy.
Gadkari has argued that the disputed online material falsely portrays him as responsible for the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme and the E20 initiative, while also suggesting that he and members of his family financially benefited from the policy.
The minister is seeking the removal of the content and an order preventing its further publication or circulation.
What Happened In The Bombay High Court?
Justice Abhay Ahuja on Monday granted Gadkari permission to institute the civil suit before the Bombay High Court. Gadkari was represented by advocate Sandeep S Ladda.
The court has not yet decided whether the disputed posts and videos must immediately be removed. Gadkari’s application seeking interim protection, including a temporary injunction against the circulation of the content, will be considered separately at a later hearing.
The Union ministries of electronics and information technology and telecommunications have also been included as respondents in the proceedings.
The order essentially allows Gadkari to formally pursue his claims against the technology platforms and other parties allegedly involved in hosting, publishing or circulating the contested material. The merits of his allegations, as well as the responsibility of the individual defendants, will be examined as the case progresses.
What Are The Allegations Against The AI-Generated Content?
According to the suit, unidentified individuals allegedly created and circulated manipulated posts and deepfake videos presenting Gadkari as personally responsible for the ethanol-blending policy.
The content is also alleged to have used abusive language and made claims that Gadkari and his family gained financially from the EBP programme and the E20 rollout.
Gadkari has described these allegations as false, fabricated and intended to create an impression that he used his government position for personal financial gain. He has claimed that the material has caused continuing and irreparable damage to his public reputation.
The plea also invokes Gadkari’s personality and publicity rights. It argues that his name, image, voice or likeness could not be digitally manipulated and commercially or publicly exploited without his permission.
“The Deep Fake Content constitutes an unauthorised exploitation of the Plaintiffs personality and publicity rights,” the suit states.
However, Gadkari has clarified that the legal proceedings are not intended to prevent people from questioning government policies or criticising his decisions as a public representative.
“The purpose and object of filing the suit is not to curtail or prevent the public at large from engaging in discussion, debate, analysis or fair, just and bona fide criticism of any decision taken by the plaintiff himself or by his office,” the plea said.
His case instead distinguishes legitimate criticism and satire from fabricated content that falsely attributes statements, actions or financial interests to an individual.
How Was Gadkari Linked To The E20 Controversy?
E20 petrol contains 20 per cent ethanol blended with conventional petrol. The government has promoted ethanol blending as part of its efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and encourage the use of alternative fuels.
The policy has, however, generated debate over its possible effect on vehicle performance, mileage and components, particularly in older vehicles that may not have been designed for higher levels of ethanol blending.
Against this backdrop, social media posts allegedly portrayed Gadkari as responsible for introducing or administering the policy.
“Plaintiff has no role or nexus whatsoever with EBP or the E20 initiative, which is administered exclusively by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas,” the suit states.
It further argues that profane or abusive attacks directed at Gadkari cannot be protected merely by describing them as political criticism or satire.
The court case follows a police complaint filed by the BJP’s Nagpur city social media cell chief against several influencers and content creators over posts allegedly targeting Gadkari in relation to ethanol-blended petrol.
What Legal Action Is Gadkari Seeking?
Gadkari has sought directions requiring the defendants to remove or disable access to the allegedly defamatory videos, posts and other manipulated content.
He also wants the platforms and other parties to be restrained from publishing, reposting or facilitating the further circulation of similar material.
The minister has asked for temporary protection while the suit remains pending, arguing that the continued availability of the content is damaging his reputation in a way that cannot be adequately compensated through money.
“That the balance of convenience lies in favour of the Plaintiff, who continues to suffer irreparable harm to his reputation not compensable in terms of money,” the suit says.
The High Court’s order does not establish that the platforms are liable or that every post identified by Gadkari is defamatory. It allows him to bring the dispute before the court, where questions involving deepfakes, platform responsibility, political criticism, defamation and personality rights will now be examined.