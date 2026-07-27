JPSC's Recruitment Crisis: Why Jharkhand's Aspirants Keep Paying The Price

Allegations of irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination triggered protests and a CID investigation.
The probe led to raids, arrests and the resignation of JPSC chairman L. Khiyangte, while several recruitment examinations were postponed.
Repeated delays have left thousands of aspirants facing uncertainty and renewed concerns over the credibility of Jharkhand's recruitment system.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is again at the centre of controversy after allegations of irregularities in the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination triggered a CID investigation, multiple arrests and the resignation of Commission Chairperson L Khiangte. The developments have also led to the postponement of nine recruitment examinations, affecting hundreds of government vacancies and leaving thousands of aspirants in limbo.
While the investigation is focused on the latest recruitment process, the controversy has revived long-standing concerns over why major recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC repeatedly face allegations of irregularities, litigation, and prolonged delays.
What is the JPSC controversy?
The controversy began after the JPSC declared the preliminary examination results for the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination earlier this month. Against 103 advertised vacancies, 2,204 candidates qualified for the Mains examination.
Soon after the results were announced, candidates questioned the Commission's decision not to publish category-wise cut-off marks. They also alleged procedural lapses, claiming that the published merit list did not bear the signatures of constitutional members of the Commission.
The controversy escalated after alleged OMR sheets circulated on social media, according to The Indian Express. An OMR sheet was doing rounds on social media where a candidate attempted 48 questions in Paper 1, which would gain far less than the qualifying marks of 144. But the student qualified nevertheless. The claims sparked protests outside the JPSC office and prompted the state government to order CID to form an SIT and investigate.
What happened in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination?
The CID investigation has widened beyond the examination results to examine the conduct of the recruitment process itself. The alleged irregularities at the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination that was held this April and the arrest of Abhay Tiwari alias Manoj Kunmar Tiwari, a Block Supply Officer (BSO) in Godda district came as a development. CID says he played a major role in the recruitment racket.
Tiwari was also working with TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited), the private testing agency associated with conducting the examination. The agency was earlier blacklisted by the Jharkhand government in connection with examination-related issues.
The CID raids and the investigation
The probe agencies are examining Tiwari’s close kin who are working in government jobs. They are trying to check if there is any connection between these recruitments and the exam irregularities. Tiwari, as reported by Indian Express, acted as a middleman, seeking money from aspirants. But these allegations are being investigated.
Why did JPSC Chairman resign?
Following the CID action and the detention of several JPSC employees, including the Assistant Controller of Examinations, for questioning, L Khiangte resigned from his post, Navbharat Times reported. However, no official statement has been issued by the government or the Raj Bhavan regarding the reasons for his resignation.
A history of questions around Jharkhand's recruitment exams
For many aspirants, the latest controversy is only the latest chapter in a much longer story.
The recent development revealed that in January this year, someone from Karnataka complained the JPSC Chairperson about irregularities in around 500 OMR sheets related to the Forest Range Officer (FRO) exam and ACF Exam (Assistant Conservator of Forests) conducted before. The complaint letter mentioned Abhay Tiwari’s name, along with two others.
Congress leader Rakesh Sinha, regarding the ongoing controversy over the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, spoke to ANI, "In Jharkhand, we have established both accountability and responsibility. The result of that is that we have taken the resignation of the JPSC Chairman, ensured the arrest of 7 people, the CID investigation is also underway, and action has been taken against the agencies as well. This is our accountability—that we are working to wash away the sins of the BJP's 17 years with complete impartiality. JPSC had already become a hub of corruption during the BJP's first term in power."