JPSC's Recruitment Crisis: Why Jharkhand's Aspirants Keep Paying The Price

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha, regarding the ongoing controversy over the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, spoke to ANI, "In Jharkhand, we have established both accountability and responsibility. The result of that is that we have taken the resignation of the JPSC Chairman, ensured the arrest of 7 people, the CID investigation is also underway, and action has been taken against the agencies as well. This is our accountability—that we are working to wash away the sins of the BJP's 17 years with complete impartiality. JPSC had already become a hub of corruption during the BJP's first term in power."