Why Rohingya Children Are Losing Access To Schools In Malaysia

Several community-run schools serving Rohingya refugee children in Malaysia have suspended or reduced operations after a surge in online hate speech and harassment
Because refugee children generally cannot attend Malaysia's public schools, these community learning centres provide one of their few opportunities to access education
Rights groups warn the closures highlight the vulnerability of Malaysia's informal refugee education system and the broader challenges facing displaced Rohingya communities
Several community-run schools serving Rohingya refugee children in Malaysia have suspended operations after a surge in online hate speech and harassment raised concerns over the safety of students, teachers and volunteers.
Reuters reported that some learning centres have halted classes altogether, while others have reduced activities or tightened security measures as hostile online rhetoric intensified. The closures come weeks after the Malaysian government asked the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) to temporarily suspend new refugee registrations while it reviews aspects of refugee management. Although unrelated to the school closures, the move has added to uncertainty among refugee communities already living without formal legal recognition.
For thousands of Rohingya families, however, the immediate concern is education. Because refugee children generally cannot attend Malaysia's public schools, community learning centres have become one of the few ways they can continue learning. Their closure has renewed attention to both rising hostility towards Rohingya refugees and the fragile education network that has supported displaced children for years.
Why Are Rohingya Community Schools Shutting Down?
According to Reuters, administrators of several Rohingya learning centres say abusive social media campaigns and hostile online commentary have heightened fears that students, teachers and volunteers could become targets of harassment or violence.
Some schools have suspended operations, while others have scaled back activities or introduced additional security measures. School operators say online threats can quickly become physical security concerns because many learning centres operate from publicly known community spaces with limited resources and little formal protection.
Unlike government schools, these centres depend on volunteer teachers, donated premises and support from humanitarian organisations, making them especially vulnerable when security concerns arise.
Although operators attribute the immediate disruption to online hostility, the closures have unfolded amid wider debate over refugee policy in Malaysia. The government's review of refugee registration has intensified discussions about migration management, while humanitarian groups warn that rising hostility and policy uncertainty could further restrict refugees' access to essential services.
Why Do Rohingya Children Depend On Community Schools?
Understanding the impact of these closures requires looking at how refugee education works in Malaysia.
Malaysia is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention and does not formally recognise refugees under domestic law. As a result, refugee children generally cannot enrol in government-run public schools, leaving refugee communities, civil society organisations and humanitarian agencies to establish alternative learning centres.
According to UNHCR Malaysia, these centres provide basic education, language classes, life skills and vocational training to refugee children who would otherwise have little or no access to schooling. Many operate from rented shop lots, community halls or donated buildings and rely heavily on volunteer teachers, including refugees themselves.
UNHCR describes education as one of the strongest forms of protection for displaced children. Beyond academics, schools provide routine, stability and a safe environment while reducing risks such as child labour, exploitation and early marriage.
The agency's Hope in the Classroom initiative highlights how community learning centres also provide emotional support and social connections, helping children recover from conflict and displacement. For many Rohingya families, they are not simply an alternative to public education but the only realistic opportunity their children have to attend school.
Who Are The Rohingya In Malaysia?
The Rohingya are a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority from Myanmar's Rakhine State who have faced decades of discrimination, persecution and statelessness.
Many were effectively stripped of citizenship under Myanmar's 1982 nationality law and endured successive waves of violence, including the military crackdown in 2017 that forced hundreds of thousands to flee to neighbouring countries.
Malaysia hosts one of Southeast Asia's largest Rohingya refugee populations because of its proximity to Myanmar, established refugee communities and economic opportunities.
According to UNHCR Malaysia, the country hosts more than 190,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers, the majority from Myanmar, with Rohingya forming the largest refugee community.
However, UNHCR registration does not provide citizenship, permanent residency or legal refugee status under Malaysian law. Refugees remain subject to immigration legislation, limiting access to formal employment, public education and many government services.
For Rohingya families living through prolonged displacement, community schools have therefore become vital spaces where children can learn, socialise and maintain a sense of normalcy.
What Do The Closures Mean For Children?
For Rohingya children, the suspension of community schools means losing one of the few stable spaces available to them.
UNHCR says education provides displaced children with psychosocial support, stability and opportunities to develop skills for the future. Learning centres also help children rebuild confidence, establish routines and maintain friendships after experiences of conflict and displacement.
When schools close, many families have few realistic alternatives. Private education is beyond the reach of most refugee households, while financial hardship can push older children into informal work or other forms of vulnerability.
The closures also affect teachers and volunteers, many of whom are refugees themselves. Despite living with uncertain legal status, they continue providing education to children in their communities, making these schools important institutions that extend well beyond the classroom.
Human Rights Concerns
Rights organisations have long argued that Malaysia's lack of a formal refugee protection framework leaves refugees and asylum seekers vulnerable to legal uncertainty and barriers in accessing essential services.
In its 2025–26 Annual Report, Amnesty International said refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia continue to face obstacles in accessing education, healthcare and employment because they are not formally recognised under domestic law. The organisation also raised concerns over immigration detention, limited legal safeguards and discrimination affecting refugee communities.
Humanitarian organisations warn that the recent rise in online hate speech risks deepening social exclusion while making it harder for community organisations to continue providing essential services safely.
What Happens Next?
Whether affected learning centres can fully reopen will depend largely on improvements in security and the operating environment for refugee communities.
UNHCR continues to support community-based learning programmes across Malaysia and maintains that every refugee child should have access to safe, quality education regardless of legal status.
The recent closures have exposed how dependent refugee education is on informal, community-led initiatives operating without formal legal recognition or state support. Until broader structural challenges surrounding refugee protection and access to education are addressed, these learning centres are likely to remain both indispensable and vulnerable—offering one of the few pathways to education for thousands of Rohingya children living in prolonged displacement.