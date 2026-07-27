Bareilly Youths Allege Harassment by Hindu Activist Over Jantar Mantar Protest

Two Bareilly youths said they were harassed and slapped by an activist identified as Satyam Pandit on or around July 25.
A video shows him asking their names, address and religion before allegedly assaulting them.
The youths have urged police to take strict legal action; Akhilesh Yadav demanded the accused’s arrest.
Two youths from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh who were allegedly harassed and slapped by an activist linked to a Hindu outfit while near the Jantar Mantar protest site over the NEET paper leak have asked the government and police to take strict legal action against the culprit.
The youths, identified as Ayush Ranjan and Rahul Pal, residents of Bareilly’s Mahadev locality, said they had travelled to Delhi on July 23 to participate in the student protest demanding the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They stayed overnight at a gurdwara.
According to their account, on the morning of July 25 (or around that date), while they were heading towards or leaving the area near Jantar Mantar, a car pulled up. Some people stepped out and began assaulting them and hurling abuses. One of the men identified himself as Satyam Pandit.
A video of the incident appeared on social media. In the footage, Satyam Pandit is seen asking the two youths their names, address and religion. He is also shown grabbing one by the collar or neck and slapping him, while questioning why they were supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The students are heard pleading to be let go.
Satyam Pandit, a resident of Ghaziabad who describes himself as the president of the Rashtra Hindu Veer Sena (or Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena), later spoke to media. He confirmed the video was from near Hanuman Mandir, close to the protest site, and claimed he had heard that people at the CJP protest were abusing the Prime Minister and Lord Ram. In one interview he stated he had no regret about his actions and was proud of them.
Delhi Police said they had not received a formal complaint regarding the incident but were verifying the authenticity of the viral video. In Bareilly, police stepped up security in the youths’ locality after the video circulated.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. He criticised the BJP and its associates, stating that the incident showed misconduct, abusive language and violence, and that the party did not honour its word.
The youths have reiterated their demand for strict legal action against the accused.