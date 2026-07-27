Bareilly Youths Allege Harassment by Hindu Activist Over Jantar Mantar Protest

Satyam Pandit, a resident of Ghaziabad who describes himself as the president of the Rashtra Hindu Veer Sena (or Rashtriya Hindu Veer Sena), later spoke to media. He confirmed the video was from near Hanuman Mandir, close to the protest site, and claimed he had heard that people at the CJP protest were abusing the Prime Minister and Lord Ram. In one interview he stated he had no regret about his actions and was proud of them.