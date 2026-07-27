What's Next For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? India's Teen Wonder Awaits His Next Big Stage

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to play next at the 2026 Asian Games, beginning on September 24 in Aichi Prefecture, Japan
The 15-year-old earned Player of the Series after starring in India's 3-0 T20I sweep over Zimbabwe
India enter the Asian Games as defending champions and are directly seeded into the men's cricket quarterfinals
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone from being one of India's brightest young prospects to a household name in just a few weeks. The 15-year-old capped off a dream debut T20I series against Zimbabwe by smashing 81 off 49 balls in the third and final match, helping India seal a 3-0 series sweep in Harare.
He finished the series with back-to-back half-centuries, became the Player of the Series, and etched his name into the record books as the first male cricketer to score multiple T20I fifties before turning 16. His remarkable performances have naturally sparked one question among fans, when will he wear the India jersey again?
While the youngster has undoubtedly strengthened his case for a regular place in India's T20I plans, opportunities remain limited because of the depth in the batting order. The ODI setup is currently led by established stars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, making an immediate transition into the 50-over side unlikely.
Instead, the selectors will continue easing him into international cricket through the shortest format, where his fearless strokeplay has already made a huge impact.
When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Next For India?
Barring any last-minute changes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's next appearance for India is expected to come at the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to begin on September 24 in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.
The teenage opener has already been included in India's squad for the continental event, underlining the faith the team management has in his ability despite his age.
Asian Games Present The Perfect Opportunity
The Asian Games could prove to be another defining chapter in Sooryavanshi's rapidly rising career. India enter the tournament as the defending gold medallists in men's cricket and have been seeded directly into the knockout stage, meaning they will avoid the early rounds and begin their campaign in the quarterfinals.
Although the Olympic Council of Asia is yet to announce the exact knockout schedule, India's first match is expected in late September, and Sooryavanshi is widely expected to feature prominently at the top of the order.
With confidence soaring after his historic Zimbabwe tour, the left-handed opener now has another golden opportunity to cement his place in India's T20 setup. A successful Asian Games campaign could further accelerate his rise and make him an even stronger contender for future bilateral T20I series and ICC tournaments.