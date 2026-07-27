India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 4?

India climbed to eighth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after a productive Day 4 in Glasgow
Mirabai Chanu won gold, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi secured silver medals in weightlifting
India's tally stands at four medals, one gold, two silvers and one bronze, after four days of competition
India enjoyed its best day yet at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, climbing to eighth place in the medal standings after Day 4. Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu headlined the country's charge by winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi added silver medals in weightlifting to strengthen India's tally.
The day belonged to India's weightlifters. Mirabai delivered another record-breaking performance to secure the nation's first gold medal of the campaign, continuing her remarkable dominance on the Commonwealth stage.
Rishikanta Singh matched the Commonwealth Games record on his way to silver, while Raja Muthupandi also finished second to cap a memorable outing for the Indian contingent.
Apart from the medals, India also received encouraging performances in boxing and swimming. Several boxers advanced to the latter stages of their respective categories, while the men's swimming relay team booked a place in the final, keeping India's hopes alive for more podium finishes in the coming days.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 4)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|16
|9
|13
|38
|2
|England
|4
|8
|6
|18
|3
|Scotland
|4
|2
|0
|6
|4
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|5
|Canada
|3
|3
|3
|9
|6
|South Africa
|3
|2
|4
|9
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|India
|1
|2
|1
|4
|9
|New Zealand
|0
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Wales
|0
|1
|2
|3
|11
|Northern Ireland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Singapore
|0
|0
|2
|2
|13
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
With one gold, two silvers and one bronze (four medals in total), India moved into eighth place on the medal table after four days of competition. Australia continued to dominate the standings, followed by England and Scotland, while India will look to rise further as medal events in boxing, athletics, badminton and wrestling gather pace later in the Games.