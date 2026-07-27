India At Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does IND Stand After Day 4?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India climbed to eighth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after Day 4. Check India's latest medal tally, overall rankings, and the complete Commonwealth Games medal table

Britain Commonwealth Games Weightlifting
India's gold medallist Mirabai Chanu, centre, Nigeria's silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong, left, and Malaysia's bronze medallist Irene Jane Henry during the presentation ceremony after the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • India climbed to eighth in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings after a productive Day 4 in Glasgow

  • Mirabai Chanu won gold, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi secured silver medals in weightlifting

  • India's tally stands at four medals, one gold, two silvers and one bronze, after four days of competition

India enjoyed its best day yet at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, climbing to eighth place in the medal standings after Day 4. Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu headlined the country's charge by winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, while Rishikanta Singh and Raja Muthupandi added silver medals in weightlifting to strengthen India's tally.

The day belonged to India's weightlifters. Mirabai delivered another record-breaking performance to secure the nation's first gold medal of the campaign, continuing her remarkable dominance on the Commonwealth stage.

Rishikanta Singh matched the Commonwealth Games record on his way to silver, while Raja Muthupandi also finished second to cap a memorable outing for the Indian contingent.

Apart from the medals, India also received encouraging performances in boxing and swimming. Several boxers advanced to the latter stages of their respective categories, while the men's swimming relay team booked a place in the final, keeping India's hopes alive for more podium finishes in the coming days.

Related Content
India's Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. She clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 48kg category. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
From left, silver medalist Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong, gold medalist India's Mirabai Chanu and bronze medalist Malaysia's Irene Jane Henry celebrate on the podium for the women's 48 kilogram weightlifting, during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Mirabai Chanu lifting weight at the Paris Olympics. - File/AP Photo
Mirabai Chanu finished fourth at the Paris Olympics. - File/AP Photo

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Table (After Day 4)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Australia1691338
2England48618
3Scotland4206
4Nigeria3407
5Canada3339
6South Africa3249
7Malaysia2024
8India1214
9New Zealand0325
10Wales0123
11Northern Ireland0101
12Singapore0022
13Fiji0011

With one gold, two silvers and one bronze (four medals in total), India moved into eighth place on the medal table after four days of competition. Australia continued to dominate the standings, followed by England and Scotland, while India will look to rise further as medal events in boxing, athletics, badminton and wrestling gather pace later in the Games.

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