A New Ring General: How Mandengbam Dismantled Pakistani Rival To Storm Into Glasgow Quarterfinals

Jadumani beat Pakistan's Rehman 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals
He overcame a reach advantage with superior footwork
He faces Zambia's Mwengo Mwale next on July 29
Having figured out his opponent's rhythm, Mandengbam shifted gears aggressively in the second round to take complete control. And in between his body punches, he also teased the opponents with showmanship.Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam systematically dismantled Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in a high-octane men's 55kg Round of 16 bout at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday (July 26, 2026).
Stepping into the ring at the Scottish Event Campus -- Scotland's largest exhibition centre -- the 22-year-old Manipuri prodigy put on a masterclass of ring generalship, tactical awareness, and precision.
Facing a significantly taller opponent, the Indian was tasked with solving a steep reach advantage from the opening bell. Rehman attempted to use his long levers to keep the distance, but Mandengbam's sublime footwork allowed him to dance in and out of danger effortlessly.
The opening round of this bantamweight bout was a tightly contested affair of heavy exchanges where the judges narrowly favoured the agile Indian in a razor-thin 3-2 decision.
Having figured out his opponent's rhythm, Mandengbam shifted gears aggressively in the second round to take complete control. And in between his body punches, he also teased the opponents with showmanship.
He consistently breached Rehman's guard with lightning-fast, crisp combinations, slipping inside the pocket before the Pakistani pugilist could reset. The relentless pressure culminated in a decisive breakthrough when Mandengbam landed a couple of big punches.
Having moved up from the 50kg division earlier this year, Jadumani Mandengbam displayed a newfound strength and exceptional recovery capacity. He looks completely unburdened by his previous weight-cut struggles.
By the third round, a visibly frustrated Rehman had no answer for the Indian's relentless pace and defensive mastery. Mandengbam comfortably dictated the centre of the ring, neutralising any desperate counter-attacks.
Result: a unanimous 5:0 win, to cruise into the quarterfinals. This win places the World Boxing Cup silver medalist just one win away from guaranteeing a medal for India.
Earlier in the day, his fellow Manipuri athletes ignited the Indian campaign as Rishikanta Chanambam clinched a silver in the men's 60kg weightlifting division, while legendary Saikhom Mirabai Chanu dominated the field to capture her third successive gold (women's 48kg).
Following his decisive victory over Rehman, Mandengbam will clash with Zambia's Mwengo Mwale for a place in the semi-finals. The bout is scheduled for 00:15 AM IST on Wednesday, July 29.