A New Ring General: How Mandengbam Dismantled Pakistani Rival To Storm Into Glasgow Quarterfinals

Having figured out his opponent's rhythm, Mandengbam shifted gears aggressively in the second round to take complete control. And in between his body punches, he also teased the opponents with showmanship.Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam systematically dismantled Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in a high-octane men's 55kg Round of 16 bout at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday (July 26, 2026).