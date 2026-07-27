A New Ring General: How Mandengbam Dismantled Pakistani Rival To Storm Into Glasgow Quarterfinals

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Riding the wave of momentum after fellow Manipuri icons Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Rishikanta Chanambam secured podium finishes earlier in the day, Jadumani Mandengbam stepped into the ring and delivered a breathtaking performance to dismantle Pakistan's Sumama Rehman and book his quarterfinal spot. Read the report here

india at glasgow commonwealth games 2026 jadumani mandengbam
Glasgow: India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, blue, competes against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman during the men's 55kg boxing round of 16 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Jadumani beat Pakistan's Rehman 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals

  • He overcame a reach advantage with superior footwork

  • He faces Zambia's Mwengo Mwale next on July 29

Having figured out his opponent's rhythm, Mandengbam shifted gears aggressively in the second round to take complete control. And in between his body punches, he also teased the opponents with showmanship.Indian boxer Jadumani Mandengbam systematically dismantled Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in a high-octane men's 55kg Round of 16 bout at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday (July 26, 2026).

Stepping into the ring at the Scottish Event Campus -- Scotland's largest exhibition centre -- the 22-year-old Manipuri prodigy put on a masterclass of ring generalship, tactical awareness, and precision.

Facing a significantly taller opponent, the Indian was tasked with solving a steep reach advantage from the opening bell. Rehman attempted to use his long levers to keep the distance, but Mandengbam's sublime footwork allowed him to dance in and out of danger effortlessly.

Also Read: Rishikanta Chanambam Continues India's Golden Weightlifting Lineage

The opening round of this bantamweight bout was a tightly contested affair of heavy exchanges where the judges narrowly favoured the agile Indian in a razor-thin 3-2 decision.

Having figured out his opponent's rhythm, Mandengbam shifted gears aggressively in the second round to take complete control. And in between his body punches, he also teased the opponents with showmanship.

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Jadumani Mandengbam defeats Sumama Rehman to progress to Commonwealth Games 2026 quarter-final. - Sony Sports Network
India's Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (blue) is declared the winner over Scotland's Aaron Cullen after their men's 55kg Round of 32 boxing bout at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow. Jadumani won the contest by a 5-0 unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Referee declaring Jadumani Singh Mandengbam winner after he beats Aaron Cullen - X/WeAreTeamIndia
Referee lifting Jadumani's hand after the Indian boxer defeats Scotland's Aaron Cullen in the round of 32 - SonyLIV

He consistently breached Rehman's guard with lightning-fast, crisp combinations, slipping inside the pocket before the Pakistani pugilist could reset. The relentless pressure culminated in a decisive breakthrough when Mandengbam landed a couple of big punches.

Having moved up from the 50kg division earlier this year, Jadumani Mandengbam displayed a newfound strength and exceptional recovery capacity. He looks completely unburdened by his previous weight-cut struggles.

By the third round, a visibly frustrated Rehman had no answer for the Indian's relentless pace and defensive mastery. Mandengbam comfortably dictated the centre of the ring, neutralising any desperate counter-attacks.

Result: a unanimous 5:0 win, to cruise into the quarterfinals. This win places the World Boxing Cup silver medalist just one win away from guaranteeing a medal for India.

Earlier in the day, his fellow Manipuri athletes ignited the Indian campaign as Rishikanta Chanambam clinched a silver in the men's 60kg weightlifting division, while legendary Saikhom Mirabai Chanu dominated the field to capture her third successive gold (women's 48kg).

Following his decisive victory over Rehman, Mandengbam will clash with Zambia's Mwengo Mwale for a place in the semi-finals. The bout is scheduled for 00:15 AM IST on Wednesday, July 29.

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