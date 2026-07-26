Rishikanta Chanambam Claims Silver In Men's 60kg Weightlifting Event - See The Best Photos
Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam delivered a sensational performance to secure the silver medal in the men's 60 kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday. Hailing from Manipur, the 28-year-old athlete set the stage alight during the snatch segment. Displaying remarkable composure, Chanambam cleared 116 kg and 119 kg before executing an incredible third attempt of 121 kg, matching the Commonwealth Games record. Moving into the clean and jerk, Chanambam maintained his momentum with a successful opening lift of 143 kg. But in a bid for the top spot, he attempted 148 kg and 151 kg and missed both weights to settle with a still impressive 264 kg overall total. Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq took the gold medal with a Games record total of 273 kg, while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed bronze at 260 kg. See the best photos from the event.
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