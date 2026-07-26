Rishikanta Chanambam Claims Silver In Men's 60kg Weightlifting Event - See The Best Photos

Indian weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam delivered a sensational performance to secure the silver medal in the men's 60 kg event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 on Sunday. Hailing from Manipur, the 28-year-old athlete set the stage alight during the snatch segment. Displaying remarkable composure, Chanambam cleared 116 kg and 119 kg before executing an incredible third attempt of 121 kg, matching the Commonwealth Games record. Moving into the clean and jerk, Chanambam maintained his momentum with a successful opening lift of 143 kg. But in a bid for the top spot, he attempted 148 kg and 151 kg and missed both weights to settle with a still impressive 264 kg overall total. Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq took the gold medal with a Games record total of 273 kg, while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed bronze at 260 kg. See the best photos from the event.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Rishikant Chanambam CWG 2026
India's Rishikant Chanambam Singh celebrates after wining silver medal in 60 kilogram clean and jerk weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
1/9
Glasgow Commonwealth Games weightlifting Event
From left, Silver medalist India's Rishikant Chanambam Singh, Gold medalist Malaysia's Kasdan Bin Mohamad Aniq and Bronze medalist Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya celebrate after wining medals in 60 kilogram clean and jerk weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Commonwealth Games 2026 Rishikanta Singh, Mohamad Aniq Kasdan
Silver medallist India's Rishikanta Singh, left, and gold medallist Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
weightlifting Event Glasgow Commonwealth Games
From left, Silver medalist India's Rishikant Chanambam Singh, Gold medalist Malaysia's Kasdan Bin Mohamad Aniq and Bronze medalist Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya celebrate after wining medals in 60 kilogram clean and jerk weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Rishikanta Singh Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition during the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Britain Commonwealth Games Weightlifting
India's Rishikant Chanambam Singh celebrates after wining silver medal in 60 kilogram clean and jerk weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Joshua Amunga Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya competes in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition during the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Kasdan Bin Mohamad Aniq CWG 2026
Malaysia's Kasdan Bin Mohamad Aniq celebrates after wining gold medal in 60 kilogram clean and jerk weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
XXIII Commonwealth Games
India's Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition during the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Rishikant Chanambam Singh
India's Rishikant Chanambam Singh competes in 60 kilogram category of Clean and Jerk in weightlifting during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories