weightlifting
Weightlifting
Sports
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Weightlifting Medallists - In Pics
BY
Photo Webdesk
Others
India At Paris Olympics 2024 Weightlifting Review: Mirabai Chanu Defying Physical Odds - But Falls Short
BY
PTI
Others
Who Is Karlos Nasar? Bulgaria's Weightlifting Sensation Who Broke The World Record At Paris Olympics
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Paris Olympics 2024: Updated List Of All The Games Records Broken So Far
BY
Jagdish Yadav
Others
Unsung Architects Of Weightlifting At Paris 2024: 'The Loaders' - Who Keep The Competition Flowing
BY
Associated Press
Sports
Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Finishes Fourth, India's Medal Hopes Shattered In Weightlifting - In Pics
BY
Photo Webdesk
Others
Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49kg Paris Olympics Highlights: Another Near-Miss For India As Lifter Finishes Fourth
BY
Minal Tomar
Others
Fourth Place Heartbreaks Continue For India At Paris Olympics As Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Olympics: Weightlifters Await Final Rulings On Anti-Doping Retests
BY
Associated Press
Others
Weightlifting At Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know And Who To Watch
BY
Associated Press
Others
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Talks On Injury Management, Medals And Much More
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOC Gives 14 Russians, 11 Belarusians Neutral Status
BY
Associated Press
Others
IWF World Youth Championship 2024: India's Bedabrat Bharali Clinches Gold
BY
PTI
Others
Russia-Ukraine War: Olympic Weightlifter Oleksandr Pielieshenko Killed On Frontline
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
At 50, Senior Bureaucrat Wins National Powerlifting Medals, Breaks Records
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Week in Review, April 1-7: Sumit Nagal Scripts History; Mirabai Chanu Books Paris Ticket
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
IWF 2024: Mirabai Chanu Ends Third, More Or Less Confirms Paris Olympics Qualification
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Weightlifting World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Mirabai Chanu In Action On TV, Online
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
IWF WC: Mirabai Chanu To Return In Action After 6-Month Injury Layoff
BY
PTI
Sports
Indian Powerlifters Ashok, Parmjeet Qualify For Paris Paralympics With Silver Medals
BY
PTI
Sports
Weightlifter Sheuli Expelled From Olympics Preparatory Camp, Here's Why
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Asian Weightlifting Championships 2024: Preview, Live Streaming
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
KIYG 2023: Grishma Thorat Leaves Tragedy Behind, Bags Weightlifting Silver
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Khelo India Youth Games Wrap: Sanjana Improves Her National Record In Weightlifting; Sayali Wani Wins Gold In Single’s Table Tennis
BY
PTI
Sports
Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Panchami Sonowal, Tea-Seller's Daughter, Eager To Face Off With Saikhom Mirabai Chanu
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
