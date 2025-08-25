Mirabai Chanu Wins Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships Gold Medal With Record Show

Mirabai Chanu expectedly wins women's 48kg gold medal in Ahmedabad
Competes with herself amid scant challenge at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, finishing with three successful lifts out of six
Irene Henry of Malaysia second with 167kg total, Wales' Nikole Roberts (150kg total) bags bronze
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu lived up to expectations and her top billing with a record-breaking display in Ahmedabad, as she expectedly clinched gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships on Monday (August 25, 2025).
The star India lifter finished with an aggregate of 193kg (84kg+109kg) to set new Commonwealth Championship records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total, ending up on top of the women's 48kg podium.
Returning to international action after a year-long absence due to an injury, the 31-year-old managed three successful lifts out of six. She faltered on her opening snatch attempt of 84kg, showing signs of discomfort in her right knee, before clearing the same weight in her second attempt. Her third try of 89kg also ended in a failed lift.
With not much competition to challenge her, Chanu was essentially competing with herself. She started with a 105kg lift in clean and jerk. She improved that to 109kg, but could not complete her final attempt of 113kg.
Irene Henry of Mayasia, who lifted 161kg (73kg+88kg), bagged the silver medal while Wales' Nikole Roberts 150kg (70kg+80kg) took home the bronze.
The event marked Chanu's return to the 48kg, a weight class in which she won her world championship title and secured two Commonwealth Games medals, but hasn't competed in since 2018.
Soumya Dalvi won the gold in the junior category.
