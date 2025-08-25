India At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Mirabai Chanu In Action

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad from August 25 to 30
All Indian eyes on Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu
Event to be broadcast live in India
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is on a comeback trail after a spate of injuries and her first pit stop is the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships starting in Ahmedabad on Monday (August 25, 2025), which will be her dress rehearsal for the marquee World Championship in Norway in October. Here is all you need to know about the event.
The Championships will see 291 athletes from 28 countries competing for medals but Bangladesh has refused to participate in the tournament, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) said on Friday. A qualifier event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, the Championships will take place at the newly built Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in the Naranpura area of the city.
While the International Weightlifting Federation has suspended Pakistan following doping charges against their athletes in the recent past, Bangladesh has chosen not to send its athletes, IWLF president Sahdev Yadav said.
Meanwhile, Chanu revealed that her ultimate target is a podium finish at the World Championships in Norway in October and the Asian Games in Japan next year. “I’m not putting all my effort into Ahmedabad because I’m preparing for the World Championships. My biggest target is the Asian Games, where I aim to break world records and win a medal, as I have none there yet,” she said on the eve of the Championship.
The silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 31-year-old Mirabai has had a few setbacks in past few years due to injuries and also missed out on a possible bronze medal at the Paris Games last year. Mirabai, who competes in the 48 kg category, is confident of lifting 90kg in the snatch section at the Commonwealth event where Indians have traditionally been a dominant force.
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi will be a prime contender in the women's 58kg category, while the likes of N Ajith (71kg) and Ajay Singh (88kg) will spearhead the Indian men's challenge.
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 be held?
The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 will be held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad from Monday, August 25 to Saturday, August 30.
Where will the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 be telecast and live streamed?
The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 will be available for live streaming on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel in India. The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan Sports TV channel in the country.
(With PTI inputs)