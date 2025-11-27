Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

Gujarat's Ahmedabad secures unanimous approval over Nigeria's Abuja, marking India's second CWG after Delhi 2010 and bolstering its 2036 Olympic ambitions with existing mega-infrastructure like the world's largest cricket stadium.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ahmedabad Proposed As Host City For 2031 World Athletics, 2028 World U20 Championships
Ahmedabad was formally awarded hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games by the general assembly of the Commonwealth Sport. Photo: File
Summary
  • Ahmedabad selected over Abuja, Nigeria, by Commonwealth Sport General Assembly on November 26 for the 2030 centenary Games, marking 100 years since Hamilton 1930.

  • Leverages Narendra Modi Stadium (130,000 seats) and Naranpura Complex; second Indian hosting after Delhi 2010, with 15-17 sports including athletics, swimming, and para events.

  • Aligns with India's 2036 Olympics bid, emphasizing sustainability and innovation as a "launchpad" for Commonwealth's future.

The Commonwealth Sport General Assembly unanimously ratified Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games on W during its session in Glasgow, Scotland, confirming the centenary edition 100 years after the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada. The decision, recommended by the Executive Board last month following an evaluation process, positions Ahmedabad ahead of Nigeria's Abuja, highlighting India's upgraded sports facilities and commitment to sustainability.

PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association and Commonwealth Games Federation of India, expressed profound honor at the selection, stating it would unite athletes, communities, and cultures in a spirit of friendship and progress, while laying groundwork for the Commonwealth's next century. Located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, Ahmedabad—also known as Amdavad—boasts the Narendra Modi Stadium, a 130,000-seater venue that is the world's largest cricket arena, alongside recent upgrades like the Rs 825 crore Naranpura Sports Complex, which hosted the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting and Asian Swimming Championships.

The 2030 Games, India's second after Delhi's 2010 edition marred by delays and controversies, will feature 15 to 17 sports following a programme review, including athletics, para-athletics, swimming, para-swimming, table tennis, para table tennis, bowls, para bowls, weightlifting, para powerlifting, artistic gymnastics, netball, and boxing. The host city can propose up to two additional new or traditional sports, with venues primarily in Ahmedabad and nearby Gandhinagar, emphasizing technological innovation and athlete welfare. This selection aligns with India's broader vision, having submitted a letter of intent for the 2036 Summer Olympics, viewing the CWG as a "staging post" to demonstrate reliability as a global sports destination.

Commonwealth Sport President Dr. Donald Rukare praised India's bid for its scale, youth, ambition, and cultural richness, noting it ensures the Games' evolution amid challenges like the 2026 edition's host withdrawal. The announcement, celebrated with Garba dancers and dhol drummers bursting into the assembly hall, signals a vibrant return for the multi-sport event in a nation poised for greater international sporting prominence

