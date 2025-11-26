PM Modi Lauds Ahmedabad's 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid Win: 'Look Forward To Welcoming The World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India winning the hosting rights to 2030 Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad was formally selected as the host city for the Centenary Games
Commonwealth Games Federation praised India's compelling vision for a broad edition centred on Ahmedabad
India has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad officially confirmed as the host city at the General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to celebrate the moment as a testament to India's sporting aspirations.
"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030!" Modi posted on X. "Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map."
PM Modi's post highlighted the ideal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which refers to the world as one family. "With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm," he wrote. "We look forward to welcoming the world!"
Celebration As CWG Returns To India
The award of the 2030 Games marks India's return as hosts after 20 years. The formal announcement was followed by a high-profile celebration at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) organised a special celebration attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, senior Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives, the Sports Secretary, MYAS and SAI officials, Olympians, and Commonwealth medallists.
Calling the day "historic", Mandaviya said that "organising the 100th year of CWG in 2030 is important for both the CGF and also us as the hosts."
The Minister also cited the successful hosting of events such as the Boxing World Cup, Hockey World Cup and World Para Athletics, with preparations already underway for the 2029 World Police Games and long-term ambitions toward the 2036 Olympics.
India's 'Compelling Vision' Wins Hosting Rights
The Commonwealth Games Federation said India had presented a "compelling vision" centred on Ahmedabad, building on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026 and setting the stage for a centenary celebration of significant global scale.
With the centenary edition set to showcase 15 to 17 sports disciplines and attract participation from all over the Commonwealth, it will be a landmark edition of the Games.
Wednesday evening's ceremony in New Delhi featured a special audio-visual showcase of India's Commonwealth Games legacy. This includes the 101 medals (38 gold) at Delhi 2010 and the 61 medals (22 gold) at Birmingham 2022.