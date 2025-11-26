PM Modi Lauds Ahmedabad's 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid Win: 'Look Forward To Welcoming The World'

India has formally secured the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad confirmed as host as leaders, leading to a message of celebration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Bid Win Narendra Modi reaction
File photo of India's Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India winning the hosting rights to 2030 Commonwealth Games

  • Ahmedabad was formally selected as the host city for the Centenary Games

  • Commonwealth Games Federation praised India's compelling vision for a broad edition centred on Ahmedabad

India has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad officially confirmed as the host city at the General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to celebrate the moment as a testament to India's sporting aspirations.

"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030!" Modi posted on X. "Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map."

PM Modi's post highlighted the ideal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which refers to the world as one family. "With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to be celebrating these historic games with great enthusiasm," he wrote. "We look forward to welcoming the world!"

Celebration As CWG Returns To India

The award of the 2030 Games marks India's return as hosts after 20 years. The formal announcement was followed by a high-profile celebration at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) organised a special celebration attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, senior Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives, the Sports Secretary, MYAS and SAI officials, Olympians, and Commonwealth medallists.

Related Content
Related Content

Calling the day "historic", Mandaviya said that "organising the 100th year of CWG in 2030 is important for both the CGF and also us as the hosts."

The Minister also cited the successful hosting of events such as the Boxing World Cup, Hockey World Cup and World Para Athletics, with preparations already underway for the 2029 World Police Games and long-term ambitions toward the 2036 Olympics.

India's 'Compelling Vision' Wins Hosting Rights

The Commonwealth Games Federation said India had presented a "compelling vision" centred on Ahmedabad, building on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026 and setting the stage for a centenary celebration of significant global scale.

With the centenary edition set to showcase 15 to 17 sports disciplines and attract participation from all over the Commonwealth, it will be a landmark edition of the Games.

Wednesday evening's ceremony in New Delhi featured a special audio-visual showcase of India's Commonwealth Games legacy. This includes the 101 medals (38 gold) at Delhi 2010 and the 61 medals (22 gold) at Birmingham 2022.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

  4. India Vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir Says BCCI Will Decide His Future After Test Whitewash

  5. 'Wanted India To Grovel': Shukri Conrad's Comment Overshadows South Africa's Historic Test Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  2. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  3. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

Latest Stories

  1. Four Dead As Fire Tears Through Hong Kong High-Rise In Tai Po

  2. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  5. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  6. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  7. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  8. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old