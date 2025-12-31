FIDE World Blitz Championship 2025: Carlsen Claims Historic Ninth Title; Erigaisi Wins Bronze

Magnus Carlsen defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final to retain the FIFA World Blitz Championship title
Arjun Erigaisi won bronze, second Indian man after Viswanathan Anand to win World Blitz medal
Bibisara Assaubayeva secured her third women’s World Blitz crown, beating Anna Muzychuk
Magnus Carlsen once again showcased his dominance in fast time controls by successfully defending his FIDE World Blitz Championship crown, securing a record-extending ninth title. The Norwegian great completed a golden double by adding the Blitz title to the Rapid World Championship gold he won last week.
World No.1 Carlsen overcame a turbulent campaign and a fiercely competitive field to defeat Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final on Tuesday. The triumph came as a relief for the five-time classical world champion, who admitted the margins were razor-thin.
“This was a very tough event for me. It could have gone either way. But when we got to the knockouts, I thought I should really enjoy it, and it worked out,” Carlsen told FIDE after winning both Rapid and Blitz gold medals.
Final Showdown: Carlsen’s Endgame Brilliance Seals Title
The championship match was finely poised, with both players locked at 1.5 points each before the decisive fourth game. Refusing to settle for a draw, Carlsen produced a surprising pawn move in the endgame, catching Abdusattorov off guard and sealing the contest.
The victory was particularly satisfying for Carlsen, given his struggles during the 19-round Swiss qualification, where early losses and off-board controversy threatened to derail his campaign.
A crucial Round 19 draw against Abdusattorov proved decisive, with Carlsen finishing on 13.5 points and the Uzbek on 13, enough for both to advance to the semifinals behind Arjun Erigaisi (15 points) and Fabiano Caruana (14 points).
In the knockout phase, Carlsen defeated Caruana 3-1 in the semifinals before prevailing in the final, showcasing his endgame mastery.
Arjun Erigaisi’s Breakthrough Run Ends In Bronze
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament despite suffering a dramatic collapse in the semifinals. The 22-year-old finished with a bronze medal, marking a historic achievement for Indian chess.
Erigaisi became only the second Indian male player, after Viswanathan Anand, to win a medal at the World Blitz Championship. He also completed a rare double by claiming bronze in both the Rapid and Blitz events.
After stunning wins over Carlsen and Abdusattorov earlier in the event, Erigaisi topped the Swiss standings with 15 points, winning four and drawing two of his final six games to comfortably secure a semifinal berth.
However, momentum deserted him against Abdusattorov in the last-four clash. Despite entering the match as the favourite, Erigaisi lost the opening game with white after 47 moves.
The Uzbek then tightened his grip with a marathon 83-move victory in the second game after a decisive 75th-move Rc5. Abdusattorov required only a draw thereafter and settled matters quickly, winning the match 2.5-0.5.
Carlsen Penalised After Time-Trouble Incident
Carlsen’s path to the title was not without controversy. In the 14th round of the Swiss, he suffered a costly defeat against Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan after an unusual time-trouble incident.
With just two seconds left on the clock, Carlsen accidentally knocked over several pieces. While attempting to reset the board, he pressed the clock prematurely, gaining extra time – an action deemed illegal under FIDE regulations.
The arbiters intervened and awarded the game to Martirosyan. Carlsen accepted the ruling without protest and shook hands with his opponent.
FIDE rules state: “If a player brings the game into disrepute with the intention of preventing their time expiring, the player should expect to be penalised by losing the game.”
Despite the setback, Carlsen regrouped swiftly to book his place in the knockout rounds.
Assaubayeva Wins Third Women’s World Blitz Crown
In the women’s section, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva clinched her third World Blitz Championship title, defeating Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine 2.5-1.5 in the final.
Assaubayeva capitalised on time pressure in the deciding game, converting her advantage with the white pieces to secure victory. The triumph also earned her a place in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament.
“It was hard, but it feels great. It's not easy to do this once, let alone three times. And also to qualify for the Candidates – it's thrilling,” Assaubayeva said. “Now I will rest a bit, and in February start my preparation for the Candidates.”
The Kazakh star previously won the World Blitz titles in 2021 and 2022, cementing her reputation as one of the most formidable players in the fast formats.
(With PTI Inputs)