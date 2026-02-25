'Bigger Than It Actually Is', D Gukesh Downplays Chess Cheating Crisis Amid Row Between FIDE And Vladimir Kramnik

Several chess players, including India's Nihal Sarin and Arjun Erigaisi along with world number one Magnus Carlsen, have spoken out against Kramnik but the Russian has remained defiant

FIDE World Championship 2024 Indias D Gukesh against China’s Ding Liren photos: 1
World Chess Championship 2024: | Photo: FIDE/Eng Chin An via PTI
  • World Champion D Gukesh opens up on unfair or unethical ways in Chess

  • Gukesh condemns Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik

  • The Russia has sued FIDE amid US GM Daniel Naroditsky's death

Cheating in chess is being portrayed as a bigger problem than what it actually is, says world champion D Gukesh, who does not support Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik's controversial crusade against the menace that affects the online game.

Kramnik, a former world champion, has sued the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for defamation after the world body lambasted his allegations of cheating against late American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky and Czechia's David Navara.

Naroditsky's death became a major flashpoint in international chess as, in his last video stream, he talked about being under mental stress due to Kramnik's allegations. However, a recent medical report ruled his death to be accidental, caused by a cardiac issue.

"Obviously, I am against any kind of unfair or unethical play. I have never done that and I really hope nobody does that. It's a kind of problem that we have been seeing lately," Gukesh said in the pre-tournament press conference of the Prague Chess Festival here.

"I think people are making it (cheating) a bigger problem that what it actually is. Specifically about Kramnik's allegations, I don't support most of it. I think there should be more harmony and peace in the chess world," he added in his measured response to the issue.

"About Kramnik exactly, I mean what he has been doing, obviously I am not supportive of that. Many people, in the last couple of years, have been paranoid about cheating," Gukesh said.

Naroditsky was just 29 and a popular content creator. His death triggered outrage against Kramnik and FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky went on to describe the Russian's charges against Naroditsky as "appalling and outright shameful".

The world body eventually launched an ethics inquiry against Kramnik, who responded by suing FIDE.

"I deeply regret that this profound tragedy was exploited by various individuals and groups to advance their own agendas. There can be no justification for such immoral conduct," Kramnik said last month after Norditsky's medical report came out.

Gukesh, who has been battling a slump for the past few months, would be defending his title later this year and he picked compatriot R Praggnanandhaa as the one he would like to face.

Praggnanandhaa would be competing in the Candidates Tournament next month which will decide the challenger for the world crown.

At the Prague Chess Festival, Gukesh will face Hans Moke Niemann of the USA, another player who has fought his way to top level chess.

The other Indian in fray, Aravindh Chithambaram will take on Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, a recent winner of the Tata Steel Masters.

