India’s Sports Startup Ecosystem Report Unveiled By Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao

India’s rapidly evolving sports industry has witnessed another important step forward, as a landmark report on the country’s sports startup ecosystem was officially unveiled this week. The study, titled “India’s Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways,” was released by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, at his office within the Sports Authority of India. The report marks an early but significant attempt to map the emerging landscape of sports-focused startups across the country.