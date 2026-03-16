India’s Sports Startup Ecosystem Report Unveiled By Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals unveiled a landmark report on India’s sports startup ecosystem, highlighting emerging trends, innovation hubs, and growth opportunities in the sector

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India’s Sports Startup Ecosystem Report Unveiled By Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao
India’s Sports Startup Ecosystem Report Unveiled By Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Association for Sports Industry Professionals released a report on India’s sports startup ecosystem

  • The report was unveiled by Hari Ranjan Rao

  • It highlights trends and opportunities in India’s growing sports startup sector

India’s rapidly evolving sports industry has witnessed another important step forward, as a landmark report on the country’s sports startup ecosystem was officially unveiled this week. The study, titled “India’s Sports Startup Ecosystem: Current Status and Emerging Pathways,” was released by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, at his office within the Sports Authority of India. The report marks an early but significant attempt to map the emerging landscape of sports-focused startups across the country.

Commissioned by the Association for Sports Industry Professionals in collaboration with Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad, the study aims to highlight how innovation and entrepreneurship are beginning to shape India’s sporting ecosystem.

Research for the report began in June 2025 and was spearheaded by Kanishka Pandey, who serves as the Faculty and Head of the Centre for Sports Research & Development at IMT Ghaziabad as well as a Board Member of ASIP.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several key stakeholders from the sports and academic sectors. Among them were Shaji Prabhakaran, Founder and President of ASIP; Neeraj Jha, the organization’s Secretary General; and ASIP Board Member Munish Rao. Members of the research team, including Anjali Giri, were also present during the launch, highlighting the collaborative nature of the project.

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The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of India’s sports startup ecosystem, identifying emerging innovation hubs, investment opportunities, and early growth trends within the sector. It is expected to serve as a reference document for policymakers, investors, industry professionals, and sports development organizations looking to better understand the evolving business side of Indian sport.

Industry Leaders Emphasize Collaboration and Research

Speaking during the unveiling, Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted the importance of research-backed initiatives in strengthening India’s sports ecosystem. He noted that efforts like this help provide valuable insights for the government and other stakeholders while shaping future policy direction for the sports sector.

ASIP Founder Shaji Prabhakaran described the report as a milestone for the organization, emphasizing its commitment to building a knowledge-driven sports industry in India. He added that ASIP plans to conduct deeper studies into the sports startup landscape in the coming months while working closely with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to support the sector’s long-term development.

Lead researcher Kanishka Pandey also underlined the significance of the study, explaining that India’s sports startup ecosystem is still at an early but promising stage. According to him, the research aims to help stakeholders understand the opportunities ahead and encourage innovation within the growing sports industry.

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