Vinesh Phogat Cleared For Asian Games Trials As Delhi High Court Slams WFI Policy As ‘Unfair’

“It is necessary that (Phogat) is permitted to participate in the Selection Trials in the interest of sport and justice. In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, it is clear that, except for (Phogat’s) motherhood and the SCN issued by WFI, she would be entitled to participate in the Selection Trials. Therefore, the circumstances were beyond her control… it is deemed appropriate to protect the interest of (Phogat) by permitting her to participate in the Selection Trials,” the bench held.