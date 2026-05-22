Pak's Punjab Gears Up For Flood Mitigation Claiming India Opened Spillways To Desilt Dam

She said the district emergency control room has also been activated. She also directed all the departments concerned to ensure 24-hour monitoring of the river as well as restrict public movement on the banks of the Chenab and not allow them to take animals into the river bed. Chenab river is part of the Indus basin. A day after last year's April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the 1960 vintage Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in “abeyance.” The IWT, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.