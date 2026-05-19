Goa makes water travel easier with modern ferries on Panaji-Betim route

The Goa government has introduced two modern ferry boats on the busy Panaji-Betim route across the Mandovi river, aiming to boost inland water transport and ease road congestion in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

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Panaji-Betim route
Modern ferries on Panaji-Betim route Photo: PTI
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The Goa government has introduced two modern ferry boats on the busy Panaji-Betim route across the Mandovi river, aiming to boost inland water transport and ease road congestion in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Commuters lauded the new facility, saying it would benefit daily travellers.

The Panaji-Betim ferry route is one of the busiest river crossings in Goa, and the government expects the new vessels to strengthen connectivity while promoting sustainable transport options.

The newly inducted vessels are larger than conventional ferries and equipped with modern, cruise-like features. Powered by twin 480-horsepower engines, the ferries also have a hydraulic navigation and ramp operating system, replacing the earlier manual mechanism.

Each ferry has the capacity to carry nearly 150 passengers and eight cars, significantly improving commuter convenience on the route.

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The ferries, named Kushavati and Salaulim, were introduced at the upgraded Betim ferry ramp recently under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, an official from the river navigation department said.

The initiative is part of the government's push to make water transport faster, more efficient and economical, while reducing vehicular pressure on roads connecting Panaji and Betim, he said.

Regular users of the service welcomed the upgrade, noting a marked improvement in travel time and comfort.

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"Absolutely the best. Earlier, the journey used to take around six minutes; now it takes about three minutes," said Betim-based commuter Chetan Bhosle, while appreciating the cleaner onboard facilities.

Another commuter, Sandeep Dongrekar, said the enhanced ferry service would benefit daily travellers between Betim and Panaji, citing improved amenities and a smoother travel experience.

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