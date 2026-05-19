Karuppu Makers Issue Clarification Over Ilaiyaraaja ‘Copyright’ Reference, To Remove Controversial Dialogue

Karuppu makers, in their statement, said they have sincere respect and admiration for Ilaiyaraaja, and the controversial scene was not intended to hurt him.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Karuppu
Karuppu movie makers on use of Ilaiyaraaja ‘copyright’ reference Photo: X
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Summary of this article

  • Karuppu makers, in their statement, said they have sincere respect and admiration for Ilaiyaraaja, and the controversial scene was not intended to hurt him.

  • They said they will “remove or modify” the dialogue referring to the legendary music composer.

  • Starring Suriya, the Tamil movie is directed by RJ Balaji.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the producers of Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu, issued a statement on Tuesday, May 19, over legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja's reference in a controversial scene, mocking his real-life copyright battles. The makers expressed regret over the 'copyright' reference in Karuppu and said they will remove and/or modify the scene in future versions of the film. 

Karuppu makers' statement on Ilaiyaraaja controversy

The makers, in their statement, said they have sincere respect and admiration for Ilaiyaraaja, and the controversial scene was not intended to hurt him.

“We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in Karuppu has caused concern and has upset him. We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments.

There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him,” the statement read.

“We deeply value and respect his feelings and, as a gesture of our regard, we have decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film. We extend our sincere regards and continue to hold him in the highest respect,” it read further.

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