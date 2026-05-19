CSK Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Batting first, CSK posted 180/7 in their 20 overs with useful contributions from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis. Samson gave Chennai a solid platform in the powerplay, while Brevis accelerated in the middle overs to take the hosts past the 175-run mark. However, SRH bowlers pulled things back brilliantly in the death overs, with Pat Cummins leading the charge with a crucial three-wicket spell.