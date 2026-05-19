CSK Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets as Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 70 helped SRH qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs

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CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Ishan Kishan knock MA Chidambaram Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets after chasing 181 in 19 overs at Chepauk

  • Ishan Kishan starred with 70 off 46 balls and won the Player of the Match award for SRH

  • Pat Cummins picked up three wickets as SRH officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs

Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff campaign after going down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in Match 63 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first, CSK posted 180/7 in their 20 overs with useful contributions from Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis. Samson gave Chennai a solid platform in the powerplay, while Brevis accelerated in the middle overs to take the hosts past the 175-run mark. However, SRH bowlers pulled things back brilliantly in the death overs, with Pat Cummins leading the charge with a crucial three-wicket spell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad began the chase aggressively despite losing an early wicket. Ishan Kishan anchored the innings superbly and kept the required rate under control with fluent strokeplay on both sides of the wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen joined him in the middle overs and the duo stitched together a game-changing 75-run partnership that shifted momentum completely towards Hyderabad. Klaasen’s attacking approach against spin helped SRH dominate the middle phase of the chase.

Chasing 181, SRH eventually reached 181/5 in 19 overs to secure a memorable win and officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 70 off 46 balls, while Klaasen added a valuable contribution before being dismissed in dramatic fashion following a stumping and heated exchange with Sanju Samson. SRH captain Pat Cummins also played an important all-round role and ensured his side remained calm under pressure during the chase.

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The defeat left Chennai Super Kings on the brink of elimination and intensified the race for the final playoff spot. Meanwhile, SRH joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in the playoffs after their seventh victory of the season.

The atmosphere at Chepauk turned emotional after the match as fans stayed back amid speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s future with the franchise, despite the former captain not featuring this season due to fitness concerns.

Ishan Kishan - Player of the Match

Ishan Kishan produced one of his finest knocks of IPL 2026 under pressure and played a massive role in SRH’s successful chase against Chennai Super Kings. The left-hander smashed 70 runs off 46 balls and controlled the innings brilliantly despite the high-pressure playoff implications.

Kishan attacked the CSK bowlers during the powerplay and then rotated strike smartly in the middle overs before accelerating again towards the finish. His partnership with Heinrich Klaasen proved to be the turning point of the match as the duo added 75 runs for the third wicket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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