West Bengal Govt Announces Implementation of 7th Pay Commission, New Welfare Schemes

Move aims to reduce salary gap between state and central government employees; deliver on key election promises

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Govt Announces Implementation of 7th Pay Commission, New Welfare Schemes | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Government of West Bengal approved implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees.

  • The cabinet also announced free bus travel for women and launched the Annapurna Bhandar cash-transfer scheme.

  • The decisions mark an early push by Suvendu Adhikari’s government to implement key election promises.

May 9, 2026, Kolkata, West Bengal, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures with Suvendu Adhikari after takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in Kolkata, India - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Bengal To Roll Out Ayushman Bharat, Modi Says ‘Double-Engine Govt’ Will Boost Welfare Delivery

BY Outlook News Desk

The newly elected Bengal Government under Suvendu Adhikari on Monday decided to implement the 7th pay commission for state government employees allied statutory bodies and educational institutions. The decision was announced by minister Agnimitra Paul after the cabinet meeting.

The move is aimed at reducing the pay gap between union and state government employees.

Adhikari had earlier stated that “several important matters related to government employees and pensioners” would be discussed during the cabinet meeting, including DA and the Seventh Pay Commission.

New Welfare Schemes

Several other key announcements were also made after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet announced the discontinuation of incentive schemes based on religious classifications. Paul also announced the approval of a scheme allowing free travel for women on government buses from June 1.

The government also announced the start of the Annapurna Bhandar, replacing former CM Mamata Banerjee’s Lakshmi Bhandar. Under the new scheme monthly cash transfers of ₹3,000 will be made to eligible women beneficiaries in the state, more than the ₹1,500 that beneficiaries received under the previous scheme.

Related Content
Suvendu Adhikari - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
The Street Fighter: Suvendu Adhikari’s Rise from Nandigram Strongman to West Bengal Chief Minister
Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari signs documents during his swearing-in ceremony as BJP forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Suvendu Adhikari Chairs First Cabinet Meeting As West Bengal CM
North 24 Parganas: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Thursday, May 7, 2026. - PTI
Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder: Three Arrests Made in UP and Bihar
Chandranath Rath (on left) - X
The Digital Trail: UPI Payment, UP Link Key To Solving Bengal CM Aide’s Professional Hit
Related Content

The government also scrapped the existing state OBC list, in accordance with the Calcutta High Court judgment, and will set up a panel to decide quota eligibility.

These decisions stem from the new BJP government’s effort to deliver quickly on key election promises that they made in a bid to unseat the 15-year-long TMC regime.

The West Bengal government has also announced that implementation of key central government schemes that had been on hold under the previous administration will take place with urgency.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories