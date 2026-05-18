ED Raids AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Premises in Multi-State Crackdown

Summary of this article
For Deepak Singla, a prominent AAP leader, the sudden arrival of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) marked the beginning of a long, gruelling day.
Behind the clinical terminology of an "ED raid" lies a chaotic human disruption.
This secondary operation is part of an ongoing probe into a devastating investment fraud, where everyday individuals looking to secure their futures were allegedly duped to the tune of ₹180 crore.
The early morning sun had barely cleared the horizon over Delhi on Monday when the knock came. For Deepak Singla, a prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former assembly candidate from Vishwas Nagar, the sudden arrival of officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) marked the beginning of a long, gruelling day. Simmering tension quickly replaced the morning quiet as central probe agency officials launched simultaneous search operations at premises linked to him across both the national capital and the coastal state of Goa.
Behind the clinical terminology of an "ED raid" lies a chaotic human disruption. For those inside, it means hours of confinement, the rigorous cataloguing of personal documents, and the exhausting weight of public scrutiny playing out in real-time on news feeds. Singla is no stranger to this intense pressure, having faced a similar investigative crackdown by the ED back in 2024. As the searches unfolded throughout the day, the politician remained completely unreachable, leaving his supporters and colleagues to anxiously read between the lines of brief official statements.
While the political corridors of Delhi buzzed with reactions to Singla's predicament, the ED's active Monday didn't stop there. In an entirely separate and deeply personal tragedy for hundreds of ordinary families, the agency concurrently targeted a massive financial scam. Investigators raided the Subhash Nagar premises of a man identified as Ram Singh, associated with the Babaji Finance Group. This secondary operation is part of an ongoing probe into a devastating investment fraud, where everyday individuals looking to secure their futures were allegedly duped to the tune of ₹180 crore.
For the ED, it was another high-profile day of executing warrants and fighting financial crime. But for the people caught in the crosshairs—whether a politician navigating the turbulent waters of a high-stakes money laundering probe or everyday citizens realizing their life savings have vanished into thin air—it was a stark reminder of how quickly life can be upended when the state's highest investigative machinery arrives at the doorstep.