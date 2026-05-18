ED Raids AAP Leader Deepak Singla's Premises in Multi-State Crackdown

Behind the clinical terminology of an "ED raid" lies a chaotic human disruption. For those inside, it means hours of confinement, the rigorous cataloguing of personal documents, and the exhausting weight of public scrutiny playing out in real-time on news feeds. Singla is no stranger to this intense pressure, having faced a similar investigative crackdown by the ED back in 2024. As the searches unfolded throughout the day, the politician remained completely unreachable, leaving his supporters and colleagues to anxiously read between the lines of brief official statements.