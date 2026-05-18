Who’s In and Who’s Out of the Satheesan Ministry; Kerala’s New Ministers Ready for Oath

As twilight fell over Thiruvananthapuram, the Central Stadium was being transformed for a spectacular political gathering. The guest list reads like a who’s who of national politics. Congress heavyweights Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi are arriving to bless the new administration, flanked by a powerful contingent of southern Chief Ministers, including Karnataka's Siddaramaiah and Telangana's Revanth Reddy. In a characteristically graceful display of Kerala's democratic maturity, former Chief Minister and outgoing Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan will also be in attendance, alongside BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. For Satheesan and his team, the celebration will be brief; the real test begins the moment the applause dies down and the challenges of governance take centre stage.